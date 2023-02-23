There’s 1 Striking Similarity Between Meghan Markle’s Engagement Ring and Camilla Parker Bowles’ Engagement Ring

One of the most recognizable pieces of jewelry worn by any member of the royal family is the engagement ring that was once belonged to Princess Diana and today is worn by her daughter-in-law, the new Princess of Wales (formerly Kate Middleton). But Prince Harry’s bride, Meghan Markle, and King Charles III’s wife, Queen Consort Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles), also have some impressive engagement rings their husbands gave them. And those rings actually share a striking resemblance most people never picked up on.

Here’s what that is and a little more about their rings.

Camilla Parker Bowles and Meghan Markle standing side by side during then-Prince Charles’ 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Meghan’s engagement ring was designed by Prince Harry

In their first post-engagement interview together, Meghan showed off her ring and revealed that Prince Harry designed it himself.

“It’s beautiful, and he designed it. It’s incredible,” the Duchess of Sussex gushed during the interview with BBC in 2017.

It’s a six-carat, cushion-cut diamond ring that features three stones. The center gem is from Botswana, which is a country close to the couple’s hearts. It also boasts two smaller diamonds on both sides which are from Princess Diana’s personal collection.

Over the years the duchess has made a few upgrades to the ring including replacing the ring’s original gold band with a thin micro-pavé band.

Meghan Markle’s engagement ring can be seen as she talks to members of the public outside Edinburgh Castle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Camilla’s engagement ring is a royal family heirloom

The ring Charles gave the now-Queen Consort in 2005, once belonged to his grandmom, the Queen Mother.

Clarence House described it as a “family heirloom,” but did not reveal any more history behind it. The piece is one of the larger engagement rings worn by a royal as well as one of the most valuable. It’s estimated to be about five carats and features an emerald-cut diamond in the center with diamond baguettes on each side.

Gemologist Deborah Papas of Prestige Pawnbrokers told Metro: “I would image such an important piece of the royal family’s historic jewelry collection, would be of very high quality and emerald-cuts tend to be high clarity due to their ‘transparent’ appearance and less of the ‘sparkle’ seen in a brilliant-cut diamond.”

Camilla Parker Bowles’ engagement ring is seen on her finger at a polo match in Cirencester, England | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Feature that makes the rings similar

With one ring designed by the Duke of Sussex and one ring from the Queen Mother’s collection, you’re probably wondering in what way they’re similar. Well, while the rings may look a lot different, they are both trilogy rings.

“Trilogy rings are truly back in the limelight and we hope they’re going to stay because they have such a lovely meaning behind them,” Jeremy Hinds, Director at jewelry experts F Hinds, explained via Express. “Trilogy rings contain three unique stones that represent something very special — the past, the present and the future. How romantic!”