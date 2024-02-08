Here's why one royal biographer believes that the Duchess of Sussex won't be happy if her husband reconciles with the royals.

After Buckingham Palace revealed the shocking news that King Charles III has cancer, his youngest son Prince Harry flew to London to see his father. His wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, did not fly in with him.

Harry reportedly chatted with his father for about 30 minutes at the king’s Clarence House residence. A little more than 24 hours after his arrival in the U.K., the prince was back at the Heathrow Airport to return to Montecito. The quick turnaround has a royal author convinced that Meghan didn’t want Harry and the king’s reunion to last long.

Royal author says Meghan ‘wouldn’t be pleased’ about reconciliation between king and Harry

King Charles III, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry attend Royal Ascot Day 1 at Ascot Racecourse | Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Angela Levin is a royal commentator and author who spent time with the Duke of Sussex when she wrote Harry: A Biography of a Prince in 2018. She weighed in on whether Harry and King Charles will ever be able to reconcile and opined that it’s going to be difficult because Meghan wouldn’t approve.

Levin told GB News: “Meghan [did not come] with him and I think that Harry has a big mountain to climb if he does become very close to his father again. I don’t think she will be pleased whatsoever. And he’s got this rock that he’s in, whether he upsets Meghan or he upsets his father.”

According to Levin, this recent reunion between Harry and Charles will not end their feud due to Meghan’s involvement saying: “I don’t think that will happen because Meghan will not let him.”

She added that the royals also know that Harry is someone who can’t be trusted anymore explaining: “Once you can’t trust somebody, it’s very, very difficult to trust them again because you feel he’s either going to try and make money out of it or he’s going to find a small error that he then can make a huge complaint about. [Harry] will not compromise … He just will do as much as he can to make sure he’s right and his father is not.”

Meghan did not visit her own father after he was hospitalized

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle Sr. | Inside Edition via YouTube

As for Meghan’s reconciliation with her own father, Thomas Markle Sr., it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen. Unlike Harry, Meghan did not rush to her dad’s side during any of his health scares over the years.

In 2022, he was hospitalized after suffering a major stroke. And in 2018, he had a heart attack just days before his daughter’s wedding to the prince and therefore did not attend the event. King Charles then stepped in to walk the duchess down the aisle.

Following the public announcement about the king’s diagnosis, Thomas sent well wishes to the monarch telling the Daily Mail: “I want to send my best wishes to King Charles and hope he gets well very soon. I wish him all the good wishes in the world.”