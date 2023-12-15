A report claims that the Duchess of Sussex tried to keep Doria Ragland from meeting some royal family members ahead of her wedding day.

Meghan Markle reportedly tried to “separate” her mother, Doria Ragland, from Kate Middleton and Prince William while preparing for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. A report claims Meghan tried to keep Ragland from meeting the Prince and Princess of Wales but didn’t further explain why this was so.

The Mirror reported that sources close to the royal family claimed Meghan Markle attempted to separate her mother, Doria Ragland, from the rest of the royal family. Ragland traveled to the United Kingdom several times as Meghan prepared for her wedding to Prince Harry and never formally met select senior royals.

Reportedly, Ragland never got to meet Meghan’s extended royal family. This included Kate Middleton and Prince William.

A source told The Mirror, “It was all very bizarre. Meghan seemed to want to put a separation between them.”

The source added that William and Kate wanted to meet Ragland when she visited her daughter on her baptism day. However, their introduction was reportedly never scheduled.

Doria Ragland attended Meghan Markle’s baptism ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle was reportedly baptized into the Church of England in March 2018. Her wedding to Prince Harry took place in May of that same year.

According to the Daily Mail, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby administered the sacrament. Holy Water from the River Jordan was poured on Meghan’s head.

Welby described Markle’s baptism as being “very special.” “It was beautiful, sincere, and very moving,” he said. “It was a great privilege.”

The Daily Mail did not report if Doria Ragland attended the ceremony. There were also no reports as to which royal family members, if any, participated in the ceremony.

Meghan Markle’s mother was the only immediate family member at her wedding

Doria Ragland sits in St. George’s Chapel for the wedding of her daughter Meghan Markle to Prince Harry | Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Doria Ragland was the only member of Meghan Markle’s immediate family who attended her wedding to Prince Harry. The event took place on May 19, 2018.

Ragland sat alongside her daughter as she traveled from Cliveden House Hotel to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. She sat alone during the ceremony, directly across from Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Ragland and Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., divorced in 1987. Markle Sr. initially made headlines on May 13 after he appeared to stage paparazzi photos of his preparations for Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

He later backed out of attending and walking Meghan down the aisle due to the scandal. It was later revealed he was actually not attending because he was having heart surgery. King Charles later escorted Meghan to his son, Prince Harry.