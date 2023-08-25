Two royal experts believe the Duchess of Sussex will never return to her adopted home country.

News that Prince Harry will be in the United Kingdom on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death was encouraging to royal watchers. While it is unclear if the Duke of Sussex will partake in the day of reflection with his father, King Charles, one thing is sure: Meghan Markle will not attend. One royal expert claims that Meghan will “never set foot in the UK again.”

Will Meghan Markle ever return to the United Kingdom?

Royal experts Lady Colin Campbell and Phil Dampier weighed in on comments made by GBNews host Dan Wootton about Harry’s return to the UK the day before the somber anniversary. They believe any chance of Meghan Markle returning to her adopted home across the pond is nill.

Harry will reportedly be in the United Kingdom, giving a speech at the WellChild Awards. WellChild is one of the few charitable organizations Harry continues to work with after stepping back from his role as a working royal in 2020.

There is no word yet on whether Prince Harry will see any family members while he is in the U.K. One day later, Harry will fly to Germany, where Meghan will join him at the Invictus Games.

Lady Colin Campbell weighed in on Harry’s UK trip. “I think it’s the right decision,” she says of Harry not meeting up with Charles and William while in his home country. “I think it’s a brilliant idea.”

Phil Dampier shared, “I don’t think she’ll ever set foot in this country again. I think she knows how unpopular she is.”

He continued, “It wouldn’t have been too much trouble for Harry to stay a couple of days before the Invictus Games to talk to his father and brother. However, William and his wife, Kate Middleton, will be in Wales on the queen’s death anniversary.”

Prince Harry and the royal family ‘far apart as ever’

Continuing his remarks regarding the estrangement between royal family members, Phil Dampier believes Prince Harry, King Charles, and Prince William are as “far apart as ever.” He believes this to be true after Harry and Meghan Markle’s damaging remarks regarding the royal family over the past three years.

Dampier claims, “There’s no chance of reconciliation. I don’t think William will ever forgive Harry, to be honest.”

He concluded, “It’s sad to say. But I don’t think those brothers are ever going to make up.”

“They don’t trust each other. And it’s unfortunate. What future is there?”

Prince Harry’s work with WellChild continues

Prince Harry released a statement on Aug. 23, 2023, discussing his continuing 15-year role as a patron of WellChild. He discussed the organization’s role in transforming the lives of critically ill children.

“For nearly 20 years, WellChild has been transforming the lives of children and young people across the U.K. Providing critical care that prioritizes the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of these individuals and their families,” he said.

“The courage and strength embodied by these young people — and the tireless devotion of those who support them — never cease to inspire me,” he continued. “I’m honored to attend this year’s awards ceremony and celebrate their incredible work.”

Prince Harry will arrive in the United Kingdom on Sept. 7, 2023, for the WellChild Awards event. He will head to Germany the following day to usher in the Invictus Games.