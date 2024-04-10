Find out what signs a body language expert saw from the Duchess of Sussex that shows she is finally ready to "transition" away from Prince Harry.

After stepping down from royal duties a few years back and moving to America, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had quite a few moments they’d like to forget. The duke and duchess were mocked by late-night comedians and on TV shows like South Park and The Family Guy. The couple also gained a reputation for not putting in work and were dropped by Spotify before one of the company’s executives called them “f******* grifters.” The Sussexes then rounded out 2023 by landing on The Hollywood Reporter’s “Biggest Losers” list.

The prince and former Suits star vowed that 2024 would be their “redemption year.” They’ve since ramped up speaking engagements and appearances to discuss important causes. Moreover, Meghan is launching her very own lifestyle brand. And that, according to an expert, is a clear sign that she feels ready to split from Prince Harry.

Meghan signaled she ready to do things on her own

On March 14, Meghan unveiled an Instagram account and website for her new business called American Riviera Orchard. This is a major venture for the Duchess of Sussex and something Prince Harry doesn’t seem to be attached to in any way.

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” Now, Stanton is sharing what signs he’s observed from Meghan showing that she’s ready to tackle her own projects by herself instead of a joint effort with her husband.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo Stanton explained: “When we look at how Meghan has developed over the years she’s been by Prince Harry’s side … Her levels of confidence have grown from fronting events alone as well as alongside Harry, including the Invictus Games. When we see Meghan speak to the public or the press in appearances, she is supremely confident.

“What has been most noticeable about Meghan in the past few years is that her levels of resilience have also developed. Her speech is at a neutral tone, which tells us she feels certain with hardly any nerves creeping in. It also suggests she’s comfortable in her own skin and feels empowered and willing to take things on independently. When we see her being photographed in recent outings, she holds her head high with her shoulders back — and that tells us she feels strong and good about herself.”

The expert added: “The fact that Meghan is launching a new lifestyle brand tells us she’s in a good place and feels motivated. It’s a natural transition for her to embark on. Meghan has a voice and wants to use it in a good positive way to help women feel empowered and heard in today’s society … She has a huge following and there is a clear interest in what Meghan does with her life going forward. I believe Meghan will go from strength to strength when building her new brand. It’s been a turbulent few years, but now she’s returning with a purpose that gives her fulfillment — and has found her feet with finding the right path she wants to go down. Her new brand will give her that boost of inner confidence and power that she’s been searching for.”

Products to be sold via the duchess’s new lifestyle brand

Few details have been released about American Riviera Orchard but judging from the duchess’s initial trademark application filed on Feb. 2, it will sell home decor and kitchen items. Those include everything from candles to decanters to napkin rings to cutlery to table linens to placemats to napkins to cookbooks.

The brand will also reportedly offer “jellies, jams, marmalades, fruit preserves, edible oils and fats, and preserves, vegetable-based spreads, legume-based spreads, nut-based spreads, garlic-based spreads, sesame-based spreads, dairy-based spreads, nut butters, and fruit butters.”

And in March, Meghan extended her filing to cover stationery, party decorations, makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance, soaps, and body lotion. She applied for trademarks of yoga mats and pet food as well.

