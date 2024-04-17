A TikTok user believes that its 'trolls' that pit the sisters-in-law against each other.

A resurfaced clip of Meghan Markle‘s urgent plea for Kate Middleton has gone viral on TikTok. Meghan’s message is clear to both their followers, “If you love her, you don’t have to hate me.”

Meghan Markle’s urgent plea to stop royal divide with Kate Middleton in a resurfaced viral clip

A resurfaced clip from Meghan Markle’s2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey provides an eye-opening look at her royal divide with Kate Middleton. Her remarks discussed lingering royal drama and the relationship between the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales.

A TikTok user created a video splicing together remarks Meghan Made in 2021 with photographs of the sisters-in-law. It shares the message: “Kate and Meghan > the no-life trolls who always put them against each other for no reason.”

In the Oprah clip, which has been viewed almost 75K times, Meghan says of Kate, “She brought me flowers. She’s a good person.”

Meghan adds, “If you love me, you don’t have to hate her. And if you love her, you don’t need to hate me.”

Her original statement refers to allegations that she made Kate cry over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress. She says, “I’m not sharing that piece of information about Kate in any way to disparage her. I think it’s really important for people to understand the truth.”

She continued, “But also, I think the media fed into a lot of it. And I would hope that she would have wanted that corrected, and maybe in the same way that the Palace wouldn’t let anybody else negate it, they wouldn’t let her because she’s a good person.”

Meghan concluded, “And I think so much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity, where if you love me, you don’t have to hate her. And if you love her, you don’t need to hate me.”

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle photographed together in 2019 | Karwai Tang/Getty Images

In the comments section of the TikTok video that attempts to clarify that the public began a rhetoric of negativity between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, fans weighed in. They support this notion that the women are being pitted against each other by outsiders.

“I’m so tired of people putting them against each other when they have spoken kindly of each other,” claims one follower. A second asks, “People love pinning women, especially Kate and Megan, against each other; like, omg, can we not love them both?”

A third social media user believes, “This is exactly what was needed.” However, a fourth focused on the attributes Kate and Meghan bring to the royal family by writing, “Both beautiful queens, exactly.”

The conflict between the women reportedly began at their relationship’s start

The Telegraph reports Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton appeared to have a rocky relationship from its start. It claims that their difficulties started over a dress, but not Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid’s dress.

They write, “There was a [royal family] pecking order: and the problem for Meghan was that Kate always appeared to get first dibs on designers. Erdem Moralıoğlu was one of Meghan’s absolute favorites, but even after Harry had put a ring on it, Kate, who was already a client, continued to get priority.”

This reportedly irritated Meghan, who previously had access to the designer as the star of USA Network’s Suits. She reportedly built up a relationship with the couturier through her years in the spotlight.

However, as Kate was the more senior royal, she was given her choice of designs first. The Telegraph reports that despite favoring Erdem Moralıoğlu, Meghan didn’t wear the designer as a royal family member until 2019.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have reportedly been estranged since Meghan and Prince Harry exited the royal family in 2020, leaving the United Kingdom for a new home in the United States.