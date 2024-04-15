The House of Windsor is doing without some of its most popular members as King Charles and Kate Middleton recover from cancer.

In light of the news that both King Charles and Kate Middleton have cancer, the royal family had to devise a plan to continue their work without two of its most visible members. However, a royal historian says the family has been “just holding it together” since January. Subsequently, their current lineup remains “unsustainable.”

The ‘unsustainable’ House of Windsor is ‘just holding it together’

Royal historian Gareth Russell discussed the current state of the monarchy with Us Weekly. He believes the House of Windsor is “underweight.”

“If we are to use the metaphor, the monarchy is underweight at this stage. It was never intended to reach the levels it did,” Russell revealed. “It was always anticipated that you would have [King] Charles III with three working siblings. And two working children and their wives. This would be a sustainable footing for the monarchy going forward.”

Russell cited Charles, his working siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward, and sons Princes William and Harry as those intended to remain as forward-facing royals. “At the moment, we’re looking at a monarchy that was just holding it together in terms of the number of functions they had to attend and events, overseas visits, and particularly their charitable and military obligations,” Russell continued.

How ‘underweight’ is the monarchy?

The royal family photographed on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 2023 | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Gareth Russell believes the House of Windsor’s current “slimmed down monarchy” wasn’t planned when King Charles first ascended to the throne upon Queen Elizabeth’s 2022 death. Russell believes this shift was “not what was intended.”

Since 2020, the royal family has endured losses both personally and professionally. Subsequently, its appearance has changed drastically over the past several years.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from their senior duties in 2020. Prince Philip died in 2021, followed by Queen Elizabeth one year later, and Prince Andrew’s titles were removed in 2022.

This leads Russell to believe the monarchy is hanging by a thread. “At the minute, we’re looking at a monarchy that was just holding it together in terms of the number of functions they had to attend and events, overseas visits, and particularly their charitable and military obligations.”

“Otherwise, it is unsustainable. At the minute, Prince William is the only senior working royal man under 60 and above 16,” Russell said.

He concluded, “There is going to be a seriously underweight monarchy when potentially you would just have King William and Queen Catherine dealing with it, doing all of it until their children come of age.”

When will the House of Windsor be back in complete form once again?

The House of Windsor should be back to all working royals on board sometime in 2024. Today, both Kate Middleton and King Charles are continuing treatment for their respective forms of cancer.

In a statement posted in March 2024, Kate Middleton revealed that she would be undergoing a course of chemotherapy. She did not share the type of cancer it would treat.

Buckingham Palace announced Charles had been diagnosed with cancer during surgery for an enlarged prostate. The type of cancer has not been revealed, but according to a palace statement, the King started “regular treatments.”

The current roster of working royals includes Prince William, Camilla Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Sophie, Duchess of Wessex. Gareth Russell is the author of The Palace: From the Tudors to the Windsors, 500 Years of British History at Hampton Court.