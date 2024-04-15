Netflix cameras are filming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a new show. But one cringe-worthy moment involving the duchess will likely end up on cutting room floor.

Following their decision to step down from royal duties and move to America in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a lucrative deal with streaming giant Netflix for upwards of $100 million. In late 2022, their six-part docuseries Harry & Meghan was released and became one of the most-watched documentaries on the platform.

However, the Sussexes’ next project Live to Lead, featuring interviews with Greta Thunberg and Jacinda Ardern, did not find popularity with audiences. Nor did another documentary showcasing Prince Harry’s Invictus Games titled Heart of Invictus, which was also labeled a flop after failing to crack Netflix’s Top 10.

But the prince and the former Suits star are now trying again to capture the magic they once had with some brand new content including a cooking show as well as a documentary about Harry’s favorite sport. And while filming the latter, Meghan had an awkward exchange that was captured by cameras.

Prince Harry’s new Netflix show labeled ‘out of touch’

According to multiple reports, one of the shows on tap from the Sussexes is about polo, which the Duke of Sussex plays.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posing with the duke’s teammates during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge benefitting Sentebale at Grand Champions Polo Club | Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Sentebale

Commenting on the show focused on polo, royal expert Rafe-Heydel Mankoo called Harry “out of touch.”

Mankoo told GB News: “Actually it shows the problem with Harry because the fact that he’s doing a show on polo, which is hardly a mass appeal thing shows that there’s not much of a commercial skill set he actually has. The problem there is that polo isn’t like football. There’s a reason that he’s not played on television because they have a very small audience for these sorts of things.

“Now, they’ve [Netflix] got a very good team behind the ones that did the Wrexham football team documentary series. But again, this all goes to show that Prince Harry actually is quite out of touch with the public because of course, polo is the sport of kings. So as much as he tries to tell us that he’s distanced from the monarchy, the man of the people. This just really goes to show that he’s still part of that very exclusive elite set.”

Meghan’s awkward exchange caught on camera

Whether or not the show is “out of touch,” the Sussexes and Netflix are pushing forward with it.

Cameras rolled as the pair attended the annual Sentebale Polo Cup on April 12 in Miami. Harry competed in the event and after his team won, Meghan presented the trophy onstage. After posing for a few snaps another woman stepped on stage to take a picture but Meghan stopped everything when the woman stood next to Harry and the duchess instructed her to move and stand by her instead. The video has been shared by a number of media outlets and has millions of views on X.

As one commenter explained the woman had every right to stand where she wanted because she is “Dr. Sophie Chandauka MBE. She is Chair of the Board for Sentebale. Of course, she should have stood by Harry, he is the co-founder of the charity he didn’t seem to mind.”

Many commenters described what Meghan did as “awkward,” “cringe-worthy,” “rude,” and “uncomfortable to watch.” And others wanted to know why the duchess was still onstage after the presentation.

Many details about the upcoming program haven’t been released as production recently got underway and they began filming. However, it has been reported that the Sussexes are serving as executive producers on the show.