‘Miami Vice’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Even in the world of police procedurals, Miami Vice feels distinctive. The show, created by Anthony Yerkovich and produced by Michael Mann, launched many of its stars’ careers and leaned heavily into the energy of its titular setting. But where is the Miami Vice cast today, decades after the show went off the air?

‘Miami Vice’ became a pop culture phenomenon in 1984

‘Miami Vice’ cast | NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Miami Vice premiered on NBC in 1984 at the height of New Wave music and the glitzy style that defined the decade. The series starred Don Johnson as James “Sonny” Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs. The two Metro-Dade Police detectives typically worked undercover in Miami, much to the thrill of delighted fans.

The show was also a bit of a phenomenon in its heyday. The theme song became a legitimate chart-topper, and the visual palette and pop-heavy soundtrack changed what viewers and the industry considered TV to be. But in 1989, the network canceled Miami Vice after five seasons and more than 100 episodes. However, diehard fans keep the show in their hearts.

Where is the ‘Miami Vice’ cast now?

After the series ended, Don Johnson transitioned into movies. And in 1996, he starred in another successful buddy cop series, Nash Bridges. That show ran from 1996 to 2001. Johnson, now 72 years old, continues to pop up in movies, including the 2019 hit Knives Out.

Meanwhile, Philip Michael Thomas eventually appeared as a guest on Nash Bridges and did some voice acting. But the 73-year-old ultimately quit showbiz in 2011 and became a businessman.

75-year-old Edward James Olmos is the only actor to win an Emmy for his work in Miami Vice. And he’s gone on to an illustrious career, notably as the lead in the 2000s reboot of Battlestar Galactica. He also earned an Oscar nod for his role in 1988’s Stand and Deliver and continues to star in movie and TV projects, including the FX series Mayans M.C.

What have the supporting actors been doing?

The now-65-year-old Saundra Santiago played Detective Regina “Gina” Navarro Calabrese on Miami Vice. Before that, she had landed a breakout role in the 1984 film Beat Street and earned acclaim as Carmen Santos on the soap opera Guiding Light. She has continued to pop up frequently on TV, with guest spots in The Following, True Detective, Gotham, Blue Bloods, and, most recently, Hightown.

Santiago’s onscreen patrol partner, Olivia Brown, who played Detective Trudy Joplin, similarly remained busy on TV. She had recurring roles in Dear John, 7th Heaven, and Beverly Hills, 90210 in the ’90s. But the 62-year-old’s most recent acting credit is the 2017 film Our Dream Christmas.

Michael Talbott played Detective Stanley Switek on Miami Vice. Before that, he had appeared in movies such as the Sylvester Stallone action flick First Blood and National Lampoon’s Vacation. Following his stint on Miami Vice, Talbott acted in various TV movies. However, the now 67-year-old’s last credit is a 2014 short film, according to IMDb.

RELATED: ‘Miami Vice’ House Hits the Market for a Cool $8.75 Million