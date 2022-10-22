‘Miami Vice’ House Hits the Market for a Cool $8.75 Million

Miami Vice is known for its slick ’80s style and iconic theme song. But in contrast to how most TV shows today try to pass Los Angeles off for other cities, the crime drama was almost universally filmed in Miami and throughout Florida. Now, a house that cameoed in Miami Vice is on the market for $8.75 million.

The show debuted on NBC in the fall of 1984

Premiering on NBC on Sept. 16, 1984, Miami Vice stars Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as James “Sonny” Crockett and Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs. The two vice detectives work undercover cases for the Metro-Dade Police Department. And the crime drama, though still very much a police procedural, tapped into the pop culture, fashion, and music of the time like few other shows.

The series, which concluded on Jan. 25, 1990, was produced by filmmaker Michael Mann (Heat, Collateral). He later adapted the series into a 2006 film starring Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx. But thanks to the TV series, Miami Vice maintains a solid fan base for its two leads, distinctive tone, and, perhaps most of all, totally ’80s aesthetic.

A ‘Miami Vice’ house is for sale for nearly $9 million

The Miami Vice house in question is located at 8505 SW 53rd Ave. in Miami’s Ponce Davis neighborhood. According to Realtor.com, the 8,856-square-foot home features eight bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, and a two-car garage. Built in 1982, the house also boasts “a climate-controlled wine cellar with 900-plus bottle capacity, chef’s kitchen, outdoor pavilion with summer kitchen, and heated saltwater pool with Spanish glass tile.” Lush landscaping and concrete walls surrounding the property provide privacy.

As for its connection to Miami Vice, the house appeared in season 4 episode 10, “Love at First Sight,” aired on Jan. 15, 1988. In that episode, the home belongs to serial killer Lois Blyth, played by supermodel and actor Iman. She also appeared as another character named Dakotah in the season 2 episode “Back in the World” two years earlier.

Fans continue tracking down ‘Miami Vice’ filming locations

One of the many reasons Miami Vice has remained so popular is its considerable amount of location filming. Fan sites like MiamiViceOnline.com allow the show’s diehards to connect and share their discoveries. A big part of that seems to be spotting real-life locations featured in the series.

Although the show’s initial success and acclaim made it a phenomenon, Miami Vice‘s ratings began to slip in season 3. Nevertheless, the show endured for another two years. And fans continue to keep Crockett and Tubbs’ adventures alive decades after the detectives shed their pastel sport coats for the last time.

