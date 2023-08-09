Summer is heating up thanks to Grammy-nominated country band Midland and Bud Light’s Easy to Summer jam. On Tuesday, August 15, Midland plays Oklahoma City as part of the Bud Light Backyard Tour.

The band promises nonstop fun for those who can attend. “Bud Light has invited us to be part of such a unique and intimate experience for the fans,” Mark Wystrach told Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

“But yeah, I think these kind of these outside of the box events are something that definitely we really look forward to,” he added. “And, you know, the idea is always to give the fans the best experience possible. We feel like we have the greatest fans in the world. So for them to have an opportunity to see us, someplace like in a backyard setting in the summertime, cold beer. A chance to kind of really engage, and interact with the fans, it is really cool. And we’re grateful to Bud Light.”

He added, “It’s gonna be f***ing awesome.”

How can fans see Midland at the Bud Light Backyard Tour?

The Bud Light Backyard Tour is open to fans aged 21 and older. Fans can win tickets to attend the show at BudLightBackyard.com.

Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson of Midland | Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Stagecoach

The Bud Light Backyard Tour is a national music tour that offers 21+ fans the chance to step into local venues for intimate sets and easy hangs with some of music’s biggest names this summer. This concert series builds on the brand’s long history of bringing fans closer to music and artists they love, including past activations like the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour and Bud Light Seltzer Sessions.

The Bud Light Backyard Tour feels like a return to their roots

Wystrach said playing in an intimate venue like the Backyard Tour has a special feeling for the band. “Fans will get a great show, no doubt about it,” he said. “Getting to see us in that setting it really takes us back to the beginning of the band. When we first started playing together, we all met playing in L.A. but we started this band in Austin, Texas.”

“I mean, we were basically just playing in backyards and in bars, sometimes for no more than ten or 12 people,” he recalled. “Or maybe four or five guys that just got off work on a Tuesday at 4:00. They were just coming in for a cold Bud Light. They heard this band playing and then all of a sudden they told their friends and the next Tuesday at 4:00, there was eight people at the bar. And there were 16.”

“It kind of really built it up to now we’re headlining shows like Red Rocks and in front of 10,000 people. And pretty much since we really started that touring, every show has been sold out. So it’s a pretty wild ride to go from that to where we are now,” he added.

The band will also be headlining the Midland: The Last Resort Cruise, April 1 – 5 2024. Play some blackjack, hear some great music, and hang with the band.