'Ryan the Realtor' on the 'Sex and the City' spin off, 'And Just Like That ...' cut his teeth in acting long before the show.

Sex and the City fans were recently treated to a Bravo mashup between Ryan Serhant and the HBO series spin-off And Just Like That‘s … Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury).

In And Just Like That … Season 2, episode 9, Seema scours the Manhattan landscape for the perfect pad for client Ravi Gordi (Armin Amiri). She finds a great apartment, represented by Serhant, who plays himself. Ravi doesn’t seem impressed, but he hasn’t seemed impressed with any of the listings.

Ultimately Serhant allows Seema and Ravi to explore the place, which is when the two realize they have hot chemistry, which they can no longer deny. They have sex in the apartment, something Seema has never done before with a client. As they leave, she lets Serhant know that they’ll take the place – and he can tell exactly how she “closed the deal.”

Serhant teased his role on the show in an Instagram video. “Good morning I’m playing a role in the Sex and the City spin-off show, And Just Like That …” he shared. As he got ready for the role he shared the script, which shows he’s playing, “Ryan Serhant, hot shot Realtor.”

After taking a Covid test, he’s in hair and makeup. “This is the trailer,” he showed fans in his video. “This is the suit I think I might wear, but I also might wear one of those.”

Later, he posted from the set post-rehearsals. “It’s funny because my character is Ryan, the Realtor, which is who I am!” he said.

Serhant “nailed” his role on the show. But this isn’t his first time at this acting rodeo.

Ryan Serhant was a soap opera star before ‘Sex and the City’

Serhant is best known for being himself on the Bravo series Million Dollar Listing New York. As a shrewd broker, Serhant gave fans somewhat of a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to be a young, high-end real estate agent.

Long before Sex and the City called, Serhant was seen in series like Inside Amy Schumer, While We’re Young, The Mysteries of Laura, and in the daytime soap opera, As the World Turns.

Serhant played Evan Walsh on the soap opera for about a year. He always wanted to be an actor. “I started acting as early as I can remember,” he told SheKnows. “It was the only thing I was ever interested in and it became serious for me in college. I majored in acting (in college) and moved to New York right after. This is my first big, professional role.”

“I was doing background work on All My Children as soon as I got here,” he shared about his arrival in New York. “I sent in my resume to all the soaps and started playing an orderly. It’s a good place to start to become familiar with the studio and the pace of the work. Just do whatever it takes, for me that was it.”

“I’m just so excited to be here,” Serhant added about the role. “It’s such an amazing thing to show up and go to work. It’s a great place to be and I’m hoping the fans like me and they (show producers) extend my contract.”