After going dark for more than a year, Luis D. Ortiz, who starred on Million Dollar Listing New York, re-emerged on social media to promote a new mentoring business.

He opened an account on Intro.co and people can book a one-on-one 15 to 75-minute private session to discuss a slew of topics with Ortiz.

“We can talk about anything you desire,” Ortiz shared in his Instagram post. “So, if you ever find yourself seeking guidance, motivation, or simply the desire to talk, I’m here to inspire you and help you take that next step forward. I want to make clear I am not a professional therapist or doctor of any kind. Everything you get from me comes from my own personal experiences. I believe regardless of the topics we are all looking for inspiration to keep us moving forward.”

Luis D.Ortiz seemed overwhelmed that fans remembered him long after he left ‘Million Dollar Listing’

Ortiz posted a follow-up video where he expressed his gratitude that fans were happy to see him return. “I was not expecting all of the nice messages I got from you guys yesterday,” he said. “They say out of sight, out of mind. I’d be out of sight for so long that I thought people would just move on. But reading all the comments yesterday, I was super happy to know that people are happy that I’m OK, which means that people care.”

Luis D. Ortiz | Rommel Demano/FilmMagic

Fredrik Eklund from Million Dollar Listing commented on both of Ortiz’s Instagram posts. “I miss our times together. We need a trip together – let’s go back to Paris! There we can inspire each other,” he wrote on the first post. And added, on the video post: “My friend, my brother.”

“It was amazing to read that I continue to be an inspiration for a lot of people, regardless of the fact that I haven’t shown my face in so long,” he added. “It reminds me of things that I have forgotten because when you go through bad times, you forget about things that are always there and the things that actually inspire us to keep moving forward.”

Luis shared why he left social media

In his video, Ortiz acknowledged that he left social media during a tough time in his life. “Everybody knows that I have always struggled with depression, especially in the past three years, has been crazy with what happened with my daughter and everything in between,” he said in his video.

Ortiz originally left Million Dollar Listing in 2016 to pursue other interests. He traveled to Paris but opened up in 2018 that he faced depression and suicidal thoughts. “I have been wanting to share this for some time now but have been very reluctant to do so for the very same reasons most of us choose to keep our truths in the dark,” he shared in a deleted social media post (via People).

“For the past year I have been struggling with depression and during the last three months all I can think of — day and night — is putting an end to it all,” he added.

“In fact, I argue that it is selfish of them to let me live in a place I have convinced myself I no longer want to be a part of. It’s a very stupid, ignorant and blind argument but once you have broken yourself down to the extent of no longer believing in any of your abilities and the value you bring to yourself, the people closest to you and the world you live in it’s extremely difficult to see it that way.”

He was also in a custody dispute over his daughter

Ortiz mentioned his daughter in his video. Shortly after his daughter was born he and his ex-girlfriend Nikita Singh embarked upon a painful custody fight. Singh shared details of abuse with Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Ortiz denied any allegations of abuse on social media but did not respond to a request for comment from Showbiz Cheat Sheet.