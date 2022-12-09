‘Money Heist: Korea Part 2’ Finale: Berlin’s Story Has a Surprising Twist Compared to Original Series

The heist team continues their plan to leave the Royal Mint with millions in printed money in the K-drama. While Money Heist: Korea Part 2 continues the original Spanish series’s storyline, there were changes to Berlin and his backstory. Tensions rise by the Money Heist: Korea Part 2 finale and fans fear the worst for Berlin, knowing what happens to the character in the original series. But the K-drama remake takes creative license and changes his ending.

‘Money Heist’ kills one character in a blaze of glory saving the others

In the original Spanish series, fans grew somewhat attached to Berlin. Part of his story involved his desire to participate in his brother’s grand heist plan left behind by their father. But in the midst of it all, Berlin does not have much to lose as he is dying from a terminal illness. As the heist team is ready to escape the Royal Mint, a tactical unit has infiltrated, intending to kill them.

Seeing no other way out, Berlin makes a choice. As the Professor and the others escape through the tunnel, Berlin stays behind to open fire on the police. As his brother urges him to flee, Berlin stays. The Professor made him a promise to leave if the situation got ugly.

Berlin tells Helsinki to blow the tunnel. In one last effort, Berlin stands up from his hiding position and is killed by gunfire in Money Heist. Berlin’s sacrifice helps lead the heist team to safety and to escape with the money. Money Heist: Korea tweaked Berlin’s backstory to make it more tragic.

Money Heist: Korea takes place in a Joint Economic Area between North and South Korea. In the past, Berlin was born in the North and defected with his mother. But his mother is killed, and Berlin is sent to a prisoner’s concentration camp. He grew up with torture, pain, and darkness. His story does parallel the original with being terminally ill and the Professor being his brother. But Money Heist: Korea Part 2 changes Berlin’s ending for the better.

Berlin escapes with the help of his female comrade and lives in ‘Money Heist: Korea Part 2’

In Money Heist: Korea Part 2, the storyline parallels the events in the original series. But the second half adds a new group of characters with deeper ties to Berlin. Fans learn the Professor had another group working from the outside who come into play when Berlin forces Tokyo out of the Royal Mint. Fans meet Seoul and her group of mercenaries.

But unlike the other heist members, she is part of Berlin’s personal team from his past. In the final episodes, fans learn Berlin operated in Russia after escaping the camp. Seoul is his right-hand woman who had fallen in love with him over time. She promised to take Berlin out alive from the heist at all costs.

In the Money Heist: Korea Part 2 finale, the same events occur when the team escapes through the tunnel. But they are sideswiped when an armed tactical force inflates the Royal Mint and open fire. As the team runs to the vault with the money, they must detonate the bomb to close off the tunnel. But in the chaos, the detonator was damaged and needs to be done remotely.

Seeing the obstacle, Berlin tells Nairobi to go, and he will stay behind. Armed with a machine gun, Berlin holds off the officer trying to break into the vault. In an emotional farewell, Berlin says goodbye to his brother and tells him he will be waiting for him on the other side with their father when the time comes. Seoul goes after him. While the bomb detonates, the scene changes and fans learn Seoul managed to save Berlin and take him to the tunnel. Refusing to leave him, she detonates the bomb.

Does Berlin die in ‘Money Heist: Korea Part 2’?

Money Heist: Korea Part 2 has fans believe it followed the same tragic fate for Berlin as the original series. But there is a surprising twist at the very end. As the Professor and the others find the escape route, they are greeted by the rest of Berlin’s team. To escape, they bribed a train worker, and the team will take the money and flee to another country.

While they relish their success, one of Berlin’s team members gets a call. Money Heist: Korea Part 2 reveals Berlin is alive and with Seoul. A flashback reveals that during the chaos in the square, when pig balloons release the money to the public, Berlin and Seoul emerge from a manhole.

Berlin and Seoul wear masks left behind by the protestors on the floor and escape unnoticed. They call the Professor from a payphone to confirm they are alive. With Berlin alive after the Money Heist: Korea Part 2 finale, where does this leave the character for the next season?

As fans know, Berlin appears in flashbacks in the Money Heist Season 2 as the Professor begins a new plan he and his brother created. But the storyline may change drastically with Berlin alive in the K-drama remake. In the K-drama, Berlin is still terminally ill with no chance of a cure. Money Heist also throws in that Berlin has a son.

Money Heist: Korea Part 2 is available on Netflix.

