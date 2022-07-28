How Many Movies Have Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Made Together?

Dwayne Johnson has evolved from a pro-wrestling superstar to a Hollywood A-lister. And though Johnson has carried plenty of hits by himself, he seems content to share the screen with other actors, especially Kevin Hart. The two co-star in a new DC Comics animated film, but how many movies have they made together so far?

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart starred in ‘Central Intelligence’

After several years of playing action heroes, Dwayne Johnson leaned into his action-comedy chops for the 2016 film Central Intelligence. The movie stars Johnson and Hart as childhood friends who reconnect and must go on the run from terrorists. The visual contrast between the two stars alone — Johnson stands 6 feet 4 inches tall, and Hart is at least a full foot shorter — was enough to attract audiences to theaters.

Receiving mostly strong reviews, Central Intelligence earned more than $216 million worldwide on a $50 million production budget, according to Box Office Mojo.

Moreover, Johnson and Hart struck up a friendship and ongoing partnership that has continued to benefit both stars’ careers since they made their first movie together several years ago.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart have teamed up in several other movies

The year after Central Intelligence came out, Johnson and Hart reunited for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. That movie — a revival of the 1995 Robin Williams hit Jumanji — saw the pair star alongside Karen Gillan and Jack Black as playable characters controlled by four teens sucked into the titular videogame. The film earned more than $960 million.

Naturally, the cast returned for a sequel, 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level. And the same year, Hart made a cameo in Hobbs & Shaw, the Fast and Furious spinoff starring Johnson and Jason Statham. In that movie, Hart plays an air marshal who encounters Hobbs and Shaw on a flight. That appearance marked Johnson and Hart’s fourth movie together. And now comes their fifth.

‘DC League of Super-Pets’ is Johnson’s first DC movie

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart provide voiceovers in the new animated film DC League of Super-Pets. They play Krypto the Superdog and Ace the Bat-Hound, respectively. The two characters and a team of superpowered pets launch a rescue mission to save the Justice League from the evil clutches of Lex Luthor (Marc Maron). Animated hijinks inevitably ensue.

DC League of Super-Pets is Johnson’s first released DC Comics project. But it certainly isn’t his last. After all, the actor is set to play the titular antihero in Black Adam, slated to hit theaters only months after DC League of Super-Pets. The movie has been in development for years, with Johnson announcing his casting in 2014.

DC League of Super-Pets premieres in theaters on July 29, 2022. Black Adam will follow on October 21.

