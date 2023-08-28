Here are a few things you may not know about tennis star Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend Morgan Riddle, including what the athlete has to do before his matches.

Even if you’re just a casual tennis fan, chances are you’ve seen Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle. Their relationship made headlines after she was seen cheering Fritz on during his thrilling match against Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Since then, fans have been trying to learn as much as they can about the pair.

Riddle gained popularity for her videos on TikTok where she has 400,000 followers and counting. Thanks to her social media fame, she has partnerships with brands like Ralph Lauren and FRWD. She resides in Los Angeles and due to Fritz’s profession travels with him 35 weeks a year.

Here are a few other things people want to know about the tennis star and social media influencer including who’s younger: Fritz or Riddle?

Riddle is older than Fritz

Tennis player Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend Morgan Riddle attend the PGA TOUR 2K23 Launch Event | Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for 2K

The tennis pro and his girlfriend are pretty close in age as Riddle is a little bit older. She was born in Minnesota on July 31, 1997. Fritz was born in California on Oct. 28, 1997; making Riddle just two months and 28 days older than him.

The couple first connected and started talking on the dating app Raya in May 2020. Riddle swiped right because “My song was ‘Sunflower’ by Harry Styles and his was ‘Sunflower’ by Post Malone and Swae Lee.” However, she told The New York Post that she wasn’t sure she wanted anything serious because it was such a “weird time in the world” as it was during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The pandemic had just started. I was just like, ‘I don’t really want to jump into anything,’ but he was pretty persistent,” she remembered.

Riddle also admitted that she didn’t know he was a professional athlete because she didn’t watch tennis.

“I had seen a photo on his profile of him playing tennis, but I just assumed that it was a college team,” she said.

What made Riddle superstitious and what Fritz has to do before every match

Taylor Fritz hold the championship trophy with girlfriend Morgan Riddle after winning a finals tennis match at the BNP Paribas Open | John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Lots of athletes and their WAGs have superstitions about things they do or wear and how that could affect performance. For Riddle, that came in the form of a pair of socks.

She explained: “At the beginning of the week, I had no clean socks so I just put his on before his first match and then he won.”

She recalled that they were white size large Nike socks and she wore them during the Indian Wells Masters in California in March 2022 as well.

“I got a little superstitious about it, and then he ended up winning the tournament,” she said.

When asked if there’s anything her beau is superstitious about, Riddle revealed: “Taylor doesn’t really have any superstitions except taking a cold shower before his match.”