1 Musician Called ‘Revolver’ the ’Tusk’ ‘of Beatles Albums’

Michelle Zauner is a Beatles fan — even if she’s unapologetically anti-Revolver. The Japanese Breakfast singer compared this album to Fleetwood Mac’s Tusk, calling a musician who disagreed with her a “snob.”

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast commented on The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’

Album cover designed by artist Klaus Voorman for rock and roll band The Beatles album ‘Revolver’ | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Zauner was listening to the Beatles while writing Japanese Breakfast’s Jubilee. In 2020, she even created her “*Good Beatles” Spotify playlist, complete with “All My Love,” “The Long and Winding Road,” “Ticket to Ride,” and other hits by the Fab Four.

“Revolver is the Tusk of Beatles albums. Anyone who claims it’s their best is an unfeeling snob that’s f****** kidding themself,” Zauner tweeted, referencing Fleetwood Mac’s album Tusk. “I’m not saying either of these albums are bad! I’m saying if they’re your favorites you’re a contrarian and wrong.”

Artist Mark Ronson disagreed with the sentiment, replying, “She said she said > most songs throughout history.” Zauner was quick to call him a snob, but still liked his tweet.

When was the Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ released?

The Beatles’ Revolver was initially released in August 1966. The album featured songs “Eleanor Rigby,” “Taxman,” “Yellow Submarine,” and other originals — most of which by the songwriting duo John Lennon-Paul McCartney.

“We wanted to have it so that there was no space between the tracks,” Lennon said in a 1966 interview (via Cosmic Magazine), “just continuous. But they wouldn’t wear it.”

“Paul and I are very keen on this electronic music,” he added. “You make it clinking a couple of glasses together or with bleeps from the radio, then you loop the tape to repeat the noises at intervals. Some people build up whole symphonies from it!”

In 2022, a “Super Deluxe” version of Revolver was released on most major streaming platforms, with the physical copy holding 63 total tracks. That includes the first take of “Tomorrow Never Knows” and an “unnumbered rehearsal” of “Love You To.”

What is the most popular Beatles album?

As noted by Far Out Magazine, in terms of album sales, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967) is the most popular Beatles album, with 32 million copies sold. Abbey Road (1969) comes in second, with 19.9 million albums sold.

Even if Let It Be was the last Beatles album to premiere, some consider Abbey Road — the last album they wrote together — to be the best Beatles album. This production, specifically, features concepts from all four band members, including Harrison’s “Here Comes the Sun” and Ringo Starr’s “Octopus’s Garden.”

On Spotify, Abbey Road’s tracks have some of the highest streaming numbers. “Here Comes the Sun” holds over 950 million Spotify plays, while “Come Together” has over 570 million plays.

At the Grammy Awards, Help, Abbey Road, Magical Mystery Tour, and Revolver were all nominated for Album of the Year — none won. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band snagged the Grammy in that same category.