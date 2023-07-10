Just five survivalists remain on 'Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing.' But who will take home the $100,000 grand prize in the upcoming season finale?

Naked and Afraid’s toughest challenge yet is drawing to a close. Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing switched up the format of the long-running survival reality show, pitting 12 all-star survivalists against each other in a no-holds-barred fight to the finish. The person who makes it to the end walks away with a $100,000 grand prize – a first for the show. So, who will emerge victorious? Fans will soon find out.

The ‘Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing’ finale airs July 16

There’s just one episode left in Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing. In the July 9 installment, the remaining six survivalists were whittled down to just five. Matt Wright – who’s lasted a total of 215 days on previous Naked and Afraid challenges – started the episode with a nasty leg injury that only got worse as things progressed. He came in last on a water-carrying elimination challenge, knocking him out of the competition.

With Matt gone, just five competitors remain: Jeff Zausch, Gary Golding, Dan Link, Waz Addy, and Steven Lee Hall Jr. Which one will be crowned the winner? Fans will have to tune in to find out, but here’s what to expect in the epic, three-hour final episode, “Down to the Fire,” which airs Sunday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

The survivalists face torrential rainstorms and then must make primitive fire to stay in the competition. The grueling challenge pushes even the most tested past their breaking point. In a neck-and-neck battle, the winner is crowned.

Waz Addy says the final ‘Last One Standing’ episode is ‘action-packed’

While we don’t yet know who will win Naked and Afraid’s first-ever cash prize, we can be confident that it will be an edge-of-your-seat race to the finish. On his Instagram, Waz promised that the final two episodes of the season will “be the most action-packed 2 episodes of the season.”

The finale will also see the conclusion of the long-running conflict between Jeff and the other survivalists. He’s alienated the rest of the cast with his win-at-all-costs strategy. In episode 9, he even pretended to find multiple caches just to keep the others from locating them. Meanwhile, the other players have refused to share resources with Jeff. That’s led some viewers to accuse them of bullying and “mean girl” behavior. So far, Jeff’s been unapologetic about his behavior on the show.

“They all thought they could poke the bear and it would just walk away…They were wrong,” Jeff commented on Instagram ahead of episode 9.

Will Jeff’s ruthless style of play be enough to take him over the finish line before the others? Or will another survivalist triumph in the end? Find out when the Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing finale airs July 16 on Discovery.

