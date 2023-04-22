Here’s Why Netflix Almost Skipped Mega-Hit ‘The Night Agent’

Netflix has been at the forefront of the entertainment industry for many years now. The streaming platform has produced some of the most talked-about and bingeworthy content in recent times. One such show that has taken the streaming world by storm is The Night Agent.

The gripping political thriller has managed to capture the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide—surpassing expectations. However, it might come as a surprise to many that Netflix almost skipped over this mega-hit show. Here’s why the streaming platform was initially uninterested in the political thriller.

‘The Night Agent’ has broken records for Netflix

THE NIGHT AGENT (Netflix): Farfetched, but ridiculously entertaining. There's good chemistry between Peter and Rose, attention to the little things, and enjoyable paranoia. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 8, 2023

The Night Agent follows the exploits of Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent stationed at a White House emergency spy phone. Peter gets a call from a distraught citizen named Rose Larkin after her aunt and uncle have been brutally murdered. The show features an ensemble cast of talented actors, including Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, Sarah Desjardins, Evans-Akingbola, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, and D.B. Woodside.

Since its release, The Night Agent has been a massive success, breaking records for Netflix. According to a report by TheWrap, the show has 515.57 million hours viewed and over 62 million total views in just three weeks after its release. The thriller is presently the ninth most popular show available on Netflix in the English language.

Furthermore, The Night Agent has received critical acclaim, with many critics praising its engaging storyline, exceptional acting, and high-octane action sequences. The show has been compared to popular espionage thrillers like Homeland and 24 and has been lauded for its portrayal of complex characters and political intrigue.

Netflix almost skipped ‘The Night Agent’

‘The Night Agent’: How Thriller Almost Didn’t End Up At Netflix & Underwent Story Tweaks Before Becoming Streamer’s Next Big Hit https://t.co/x8Tl85s0LA — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 30, 2023

Despite the massive success that The Night Agent has achieved, it might come as a surprise to many that Netflix almost skipped the show. According to a report from Deadline, the streaming giant initially passed on the show, believing it did not fit their programming strategy.

That was because when writing The Night Agent’s pilot episode script, the show’s creator Shawn Ryan used two main storylines. One featured Peter manning the White House emergency spy line, and the other followed the VP’s daughter and her Secret Service detail in Rome.

When the script was pitched to Netflix, the platform felt the show would do better if the pilot focused on Peter and Rose and the Secret Service story came in later. Ryan then rewrote the story so that it was primarily about Peter and Rose and took place in and around Washington, DC.

After giving the show a second look, Netflix decided to add it to their streaming lineup. The decision turned out to be a stroke of genius, with The Night Agent instantly gaining a massive viewership and fanbase.

‘The Night Agent’ Season 2 is already in the works

The Night Agent has been renewed for Season 2 coming in 2024! ✨ pic.twitter.com/6DN64dTF2U — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) April 5, 2023

Despite only being released on March 23, The Night Agent has already been renewed for a second season. The announcement of Season 2 has been met with excitement from fans, who can’t wait to see what lies in store for Peter, Rose, and the rest of the cast.

And even though The Night Agent was based on a one-off book, the first season ended with Peter embarking on a new assignment as a Night Action agent, opening up new storylines.

Speaking with Netflix TUDUM, showrunner Shawn Ryan previously said that the team would “love to tell” the story of what happens to Peter and Rose following the end of Season 1. He added, “If viewers react to the show the way that we hope they will, and if people come and check it out.”

With Season 2 in the works, we can expect more of the same high-octane action and edge-of-your-seat drama that has made the first season so popular.