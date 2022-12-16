Netflix Had a Hilarious Response to the Taylor Swift Ticket Fiasco

When Taylor Swift recently announced her upcoming The Eras Tour, fans were delighted. The pop star hasn’t toured in years, and after the pandemic delayed major concerts, followers are eager to sing and dance along to Swift’s hits. However, chaos ensued when tickets went on sale, with millions of fans experiencing extreme disappointment after waiting in Ticketmaster’s online queue. In the wake of the fiasco, authorities announced a probe into Ticketmaster, and entertainment companies have spoken out, including Netflix. The streaming giant’s remark on the situation was not only hilarious but also timely.

Taylor Swift recently announced her 1st tour in 5 years

It all began when, in early November, Taylor Swift announced a new series of concerts, The Eras Tour. The tour — her first in five years — will highlight the music superstar’s albums and songs over the years.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!” Swift teased in the announcement on Twitter.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

Unfortunately, the excitement quickly turned to chaos when the presale for tickets didn’t go according to plan.

Ticketmaster was supposed to open sales for 1.5 million verified Swift fans ahead of general public ticket sales. However, nearly 14 million users logged onto Ticketmaster on the presale day, causing delays and site problems that ultimately prompted the ticket purveyor to cancel general public ticket sales.

According to CBS News, Ticketmaster experienced unprecedented site traffic and took to social media to explain the situation. But it didn’t assuage upset fans.

What did Netflix say about the Taylor Swift ticket fiasco?

and they're all waiting in a ticket queue right now https://t.co/gJvwg2aQfx — Netflix (@netflix) November 15, 2022

Fans were frustrated, but many observers saw the humor in the situation, including Netflix. The streaming service’s social media manager took the opportunity to make a well-timed joke. The official account reposted an image of Earth on Twitter that noted the world’s population had reached 8 billion people and added the caption, “and they’re all waiting in a ticket queue right now.”

UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we’re adding 8 shows to the tour ?https://t.co/KFuqvr0hhO pic.twitter.com/4LTYSnwKJO — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 4, 2022

It took days before Swift acknowledged the scandal, but on November 18, the artist broke her silence, posting to her Instagram story that she was aware of the ticketing issues. Swift said she was “trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward.”

As for Ticketmaster, the company has faced extreme scrutiny due to the fiasco. Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is even looking into legal action against Ticketmaster and launching an investigation to ensure the company didn’t violate consumer rights.

Fans also struggled to buy tickets to the artist’s ‘Lover’ tour

Love you guys so much. Stay sparkly out there. ?https://t.co/mHTC0J1j2E — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 25, 2022

This isn’t the first time Taylor Swift tickets have caused a debacle. Her planned 2020 tour supporting her album Lover prompted numerous ticketing issues. Fans reported they got stuck in online queues waiting to secure their tickets even as the shows sold out.

Ultimately, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the highly anticipated tour’s cancellation. For Swift fans hoping to catch one of her live shows, the process certainly comes with its fair share of challenges.