Ever since the raids on Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ homes in California and Florida a name that’s been coming up a lot is Jay-Z. Part of that has to do with fellow rapper 50 Cent who has been trolling both men on social media following the news.

In one Instagram post, 50 put up an image of Jay’s face on the side of a milk carton with the word “MISSING” written above the photo and captioned it: “Anybody seen Jay LOL” with several laughing emojis and “Puff said … ain’t answering his phone. LOL.” Then in another post, the “In da Club” artist shared a pic of the “99 Problems” rapper waving to a camera and wrote: “Here is Jay-Z last reported seen waving at Puffy jet” with an airplane emoji.

While there have been several lawsuits brought against Diddy recently alleging sexual assault and abuse spanning over three decades, Jay-Z has not been accused in those. But that hasn’t stopped 50 from reminding everyone that they are good friends and have been for many years. Now, with both Diddy and Jay’s names in the headlines, fans have several questions about two of the most powerful individuals in the music industry including: Who’s older and who has a higher net worth?

Diddy’s age and net worth

Sean John Combs was born on Nov. 4, 1969, in the Harlem section of New York City to Janice Combs and Melvin Earl Combs.

Over the years he also went by the stage names Puff Daddy, and P. Diddy. He founded his own record label Bad Boy Records in 1993. Diddy signed and really jumpstarted the careers of so many great hip-hop and R&B artists including the Notorious B.I.G., Lil Kim, Mary J. Blige, and Usher. He’s also produced tracks for some icons like Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men, and TLC.

But his portfolio expands beyond music as he created a business empire launching clothing lines and successful dealings with the liquor company Diageo to promote the vodka Ciroq and the tequila DeLeon. In the wake of the additional allegations, on Nov. 28, 2023, Diddy announced he was stepping down as Chairman of the cable network Revolt TV, and his partnership with Diageo ended in January 2024.

Today’s Diddy’s net worth is reportedly in the neighborhood of $800 million, although some publications like Fortune put it as high as $1 billion.

Jay-Z’s age and net worth

Shawn Corey Carter was born in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on Dec. 4, 1969; making him exactly one month younger than Diddy.

While the Bad Boy executive is a bit older than Jay, he doesn’t have him beat when it comes to net worth. Despite Diddy’s eye-popping net worth, it’s not even in the same hemisphere as Jay-Z’s. That’s because the hip-hop giant is worth an eye-popping $2 billion.

In addition to his successful music career, Jay’s astronomical earnings come from endorsements and his other business dealings. He also owns equity in SpaceX, Oatly, Ethos, Uber, and Sweetgreen, according to Celebrity Net Worth.