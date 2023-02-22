‘Outer Banks’ Review: Season 3 Is Utterly Unbelievable but Delivers on the Promise of Adventure

Outer Banks Season 3 drops on Netflix tomorrow, Feb. 23. Fans are in for a wild ride this time around. Still, this season of OBX includes all of the aspects fans have come to expect, regardless of how fantastical and unbelievable they might be. Find out why the new episodes of Outer Banks are a must-see in our spoiler-free review.

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Chase Stokes as John B. | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

The first season of Outer Banks didn’t shy away from violence by any means. But a Kook vs. Pogue fistfight is child’s play compared to the violence depicted in season 3. John B. (Chase Stokes) and company once again find themselves on a hunt for buried treasure. This time, the stakes are at an all-time high. Once the Pogues find their way off of Poguelandia, they’re caught up in a race for the treasure and quite literally running for their lives.

Andy McQueen as Singh, Madison Bailey as Kiara | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

This season, they’re not just battling the greed of Ward (Charles Esten) and Rafe Cameron (Drew Starkey). John B. and his friends are up against a ruthless Caribbean Don, Charles Singh (Andy McQueen), who will stop at nothing to find the bounty — including gunning a man down in cold blood.

Outer Banks is rated TV-MA, so the violence isn’t too gratuitous. This season has more guns, machetes, and hand-to-hand combat than fans might be used to. But it’s all for the sake of the storytelling, and none of it feels out of place.

Romances old and new are tastefully explored in season 3

As previously teased, there’s more Pogue-on-Pogue macking in season 3 of Outer Banks. There’s also some Kook-on-Pogue macking, but not in the way fans might expect.

We can’t say who hooks up with who specifically, but there are several gratifying kisses in new episodes of the Netflix series. We’re talking about hookups that will have fandoms over the moon happy — and one that might cause some outrage.

Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Jonathan Daviss as Pope | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

While the series gives fans these romances to lust over, one of the best parts about Outer Banks is that it doesn’t forget it’s an adventure story. Sure, there’s relationship drama within Outer Banks Season 3, but any mentions of drama are mild and don’t cloud the overarching theme of the fact that in this show, we’re hunting treasure.

‘Outer Banks’ offers the finest in escapism

Another way Outer Banks stays true to it’s roots is by diving deeper into the lore of the Royal Merchant and it’s ties to El Dorado, the storied city of gold. Instead of traversing the shores of the Outer Banks, season 3 takes our fearless Pogues globe-trotting in search of a new treasure.

When Outer Banks premiered on Netflix, we were in the throes of a global pandemic. The show provided audiences with the escape they couldn’t get in reality. We’re no longer on lockdown, but Outer Banks still serves up the feeling of wanderlust viewers know and love.

The Netflix series is already renewed for a fourth season, which means fans can expect the season 3 finale of Outer Banks to end on a cliffhanger. P4L, baby.

Stream season 3 of Outer Banks exclusively on Netflix.