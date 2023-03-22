Is There an ‘Outlast’ Reunion Episode?

Shortly after Netflix released all episodes of Outlast to the streaming service, fans began to wonder if a reunion episode was in store. The Netflix series involved plenty of drama between the show’s contestants. It would certainly be interesting to see them all together again. Though we don’t have confirmation of an Outlast reunion, there are plenty of updates to share about the show’s cast.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers regarding Outlast Episodes 1-8.]

The cast of ‘Outlast’ Season 1 | Netflix

How did Netflix’s ‘Outlast’ end?

The Netflix series Outlast ended with two teams remaining in the final episode. Team Alpha consisted of Jill Ashock and Amber Asay, and Team Charlie was made up of Nick Radner, Paul Preece, and Seth Lueker.

After over a month in the Alaskan wilderness, the final two teams faced a new challenge. At sunrise, the groups would race to the finish line, where the first team to arrive would claim the $1 million prize. The only rule was that a team had to have all of its members at the finish line in order to win. In the end, Team Charlie triumphed.

Is there an ‘Outlast’ reunion?

Some reality TV shows feature a reunion episode to catch fans up with the cast, and it’s possible that Outlast will follow suit. Outlast executive producer Grant Kahler hinted that a reunion episode might be in store in an interview with Newsweek.

Kahler stated that a reunion episode “would be spectacular,” adding: “We talk about it all the time, you know, with first season shows, it’s tricky with stuff like that, you know because you never know how it’s going to do or how it’s received.”

Many of the Outlast contestants are not on good terms and seemingly have no desire to see or hear from each other again. Kahler said of the competitors who had issues during filming: “They still hate each other! To this day. I keep in touch with all of them.”

Javier Colón on ‘Outlast’ | Netflix

Seth Radner celebrated the Netflix release of ‘Outcast’ with a member of Team Charlie

It’s worth noting that not all the contestants from Outlast are on bad terms. In an Instagram post, Seth Radner wrote about celebrating the release of Outlast on Netflix with his fellow Team Charlie member, Paul Preece.

“I wish the rest of Charlie Team could of been there (no matter how long they were with us),” Seth wrote.

“Everyone helped us to get to where we were.”

Jill Ashock doesn’t want to speak to Justin Court

Jill Ashock, Amber Asay, and Justin Court made up Team Alpha before Justin tried to defect to Team Charlie. Now that the show has ended, Jill is making her feelings about Justin known. “Neither of us have spoken with Justin,” Jill told Tudum, speaking of herself and Amber.

“I think for myself, I never will. I have nothing I want to say to that man at all — I don’t even know if I want to call him a man.”

All episodes of Outlast are currently streaming on Netflix.