‘Outlast’: Who Won the Netflix Survival Show?

The Netflix survival series Outlast follows 16 lone wolves as they work together to try to survive in the Alaskan wilderness. These individuals compete for a hefty cash prize, and they can only win if they remain part of a team. Outlast has more than one winner, so who won the Netflix survival show?

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Outlast Season 1 Episode 8.]

Seth Lueker, Andrea Hilderbrand, Angie Esparza and Nick Radner in ‘Outlast’ | Netflix

What happened in the final episode of ‘Outlast’?

Outlast began with 16 contestants divided into four groups of four people: Teams Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, and Delta. However, allegiances shifted as time went on. After over a month of living in the Alaskan Wilderness, two teams remained.

Jill Ashock and Amber Asay made up Team Alpha after Justin Court defected to Team Charlie. He joined Seth Lueker, Paul Preece, and Nick Radner’s group as they competed for the big prize.

However, Justin confessed to destroying Team Alpha’s tarp, which was a part of their shelter. After this revelation, Team Charlie asked Justin to leave their group. Left without a team, Justin was forced to fire his flare and leave the game.

Amber Asay, Jill Ashock, and Justin Court on ‘Outlast’ | Netflix

Who won ‘Outlast’ on Netflix?

After Justin’s departure, the final two teams were given one last challenge — a race to the finish line to claim the final prize. In the end, Team Charlie, comprised of Seth, Paul, and Nick proved victorious.

“After we won, and they took our picture with the money,” Seth recalled to Tudum, “Someone gave me a ham sandwich. That ham sandwich was all that was on my mind at that moment. That, and my family.”

The contestants competed for a cash prize of $1 million. This means that the three men who won Outlast split the prize money, earning them around $333,000 each.

Team Charlie strategized for the final race

The show’s final challenge consisted of a race to the finish line, in which all team members had to arrive in order for their team to win. Team Charlie was willing to make individual sacrifices for their team to emerge victorious.

“We were looking out for each other,” Paul told Tudum. “We’d already made a plan for the last competition. If [one of us] started holding the team up, we were going to flare out. ”

“If we saw the other team [about to win] and I was the one dragging ass and causing us to lose, I was going to flare out. We were as much there for each other as we were for ourselves.”

The men who won ‘Outlast’ survived for over a month in the Alaskan wilderness

Throughout the series, some contestants resorted to dirty tricks and sabotage to win. Other than Paul defecting from Team Delta, however, Team Charlie played a pretty clean game. So how did Seth, Paul, and Nick pull off surviving for over a month in the Alaskan wilderness?

“Me, Paul, and Seth were all ready to die out there,” Nick told Tudum. “I’m dead serious. We were ready to die or get evacuated because we would not go home or fire that gun.”

All episodes of Outlast are currently streaming on Netflix.