Outlast’ Season 1 Filming Location — Everything You Need to Know

In typical survival show fashion, the Netflix series Outlast dropped 16 individuals into a harsh and unforgiving filming location to see how long they could last. Competitors dealt with freezing temperatures, lack of food, and injuries as they competed for a $1 million prize. So where exactly was Outlast filmed, and why was this spot chosen?

Seth Lueker, Nick Radner and Paul Preece in Episode 8 of ‘Outlast’ | Netflix

Where was the Netflix show ‘Outlast’ filmed?

Producers dropped Outlast contestants off along the Neka River in Juneau, Alaska. The Neka River is located on Chichagof Island, a spot that has the highest population of brown bears per square mile in the world. “The brown bears of Alaska aren’t just prominent here… they’re prevalent,” the narrator explains in episode 1.

Competitors quickly encountered evidence of these bears, hearing them moving about at night and finding their scat and prints on the ground. Team Alpha also spots a bear crossing the river in episode 2. The narrator notes that grizzly bears spend the fall aggressively hunting and scavenging to prepare for the winter.

Rain and freezing temperatures made the contestants miserable

Filming for Outlast began in the fall of 2021, “a season of high rainfall, rapidly dropping temperatures, and increased activity from the area’s dense population of bears,” the show’s narrator explains. Cold and rain quickly became a problem for the show’s players.

“The show doesn’t do it justice, how awful it is,” Outlast executive producer Grant Kahler told Tudum. “The first week, it was 35 degrees and raining every day — truly the most awful environment to try and be in. You can’t get dry. Your feet stay wet for weeks.”

“Everything was saturated with water,” Charlie Camp member Seth Lueker added. “You couldn’t pick up a piece of wood that wasn’t soaked. It was absolutely horrible.”

The show’s location also added a psychological aspect to the game. “What was great about the Neka River is it’s this open space and a river that divides it,” Kahler said.

“Seeing a team across the river makes your mind run. [You see it and think], how are they doing so well? I’m over here starving. It almost drives you crazy to be able to see what other people are doing.”

‘Outlast’ EP says the show’s location provided contestants with what they needed

Although it might seem like producers chose the Neka River to throw off the contestants, the Outlast filming location actually offered them the “opportunity to succeed,” Kahler told Distractify.

“We did it while the salmon are running,” the EP continued. “We did it in the fall when they had the ability to hunt, you know, there are muscles in the sand. There’s enough there to do it, to succeed if you have the skill to do so.”

Choosing a location also involved plenty of preparation. “Whenever I scout, I meet with local experts, local hunters, and survival people,” Kahler told Tudum.

“A lot of times, I’ll take along survival experts who’ve gone through military SERE (Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape) training. We go out and evaluate the area,” he stated, adding, “If you don’t choose the right place, the contestants are going to end up having nothing.”

All episodes of Outlast are currently streaming on Netflix.