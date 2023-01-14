‘Parks and Rec’: Did Amy Poehler and Adam Scott Date in Real Life?

Amy Poehler and Adam Scott are two of the top dogs in comedy. Since breaking out on Saturday Night Live, Poehler has segued into movies like Baby Mama, The House, and Wine Country. And viewers have enjoyed watching Scott in projects like the 2011 film Our Idiot Brother and the HBO series Big Little Lies. However, the two stars are best remembered for their work in Parks and Recreation. In the hit NBC sitcom, their characters were famously in love. But did Amy Poehler and Adam Scott date in real life?

A look back at NBC’s ‘Parks and Recreation’

Adam Scott and Amy Poehler in ‘Parks and Recreation’ | Jordin Althaus/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Greg Daniels and Michael Schur created the popular TV series Parks and Recreation. Premiering in 2009, the show set in the fictional Pawnee, Indiana, aired for seven seasons.

Of course, Parks and Recreation‘s beloved characters were a huge part of the show’s success. Poehler starred as Leslie Knope, an enthusiastic and creative government worker at the center of the action.

Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, and Rashida Jones were among the recurring cast members. Scott played Ben Wyatt. A tad dorky, he was the perfect match for Leslie. The actors’ chemistry was so on-point that many viewers have wondered if Amy Poehler and Adam Scott dated off-set.

Parks and Recreation superfans were probably disappointed to learn that Leslie and Ben’s on-screen romance was strictly fictional. Although the two characters seemed to be a perfect match, Poehler and Scott’s relationship never became romantic.

Whenever Scott discusses his experiences working with Poehler, he praises her. “I just love, love working with her so much that if I could, I would love to work with her on every single thing,” he told Vulture in 2012.

On Poehler’s end, the respect is mutual. “Adam is such a rare combination of a tremendously real actor and a very facile, comedic performer,” she shared in another Vulture interview. “So he can go really fun and funny and big and likes to be really stupid. But in the real moments in between those moments, which I feel proud of that we have on our show, he’s just really such a good actor.”

The two actors may have never tested the romantic waters, but Poehler dated another Parks and Recreation co-star: Nick Kroll.

The pair began dating in 2013 and split in 2015, People reported. Their romance followed a sad time in Poehler’s life.

Amy Poehler had a painful and public divorce

Poehler and fellow actor/comedian Will Arnett began dating shortly after meeting in 2000. But according to the Arrested Development star, he’d had a crush on Poehler since 1996.

The pair hit it off and married in August 2003. While succeeding in their careers and occasionally collaborating, Poehler and Arnett had two children.

On the surface, everything seemed great, but that wasn’t the case. In 2012, Poehler and Arnett announced they were separating. Two years later, Arnett filed for divorce, and it was finalized in 2016. After all these years, fans still wonder why Poehler and Arnett broke up.

Nevertheless, both actors have opened up about the hardships of making their decision and then having to endure the process publicly.