Pattie Boyd was the subject of love songs by both George Harrison and Eric Clapton. She married each musician and collected piles of love letters from them. Recently, Boyd decided to place several of these letters up for auction. Here’s why she came to this decision and the amount of money the items are expected to bring.

Pattie Boyd has compiled her love letters from George Harrison and Eric Clapton

After years of carefully storing photographs and love letters from her time with Clapton and Harrison, Boyd has decided to auction them off to the public.

“I’m sure I would not like these to go on sale while I’m on my deathbed,” she said, per The Independent. “I think the time is right. I’ve lived with them for 40, 50 years or more and it’s time to move on to let other people share my treasures.”

She said she hopes these artifacts will bring joy to whoever purchases them.

“I haven’t a clue who would be interested in owning this or that but I hope that whoever does, really loves them,” she said. “There is a fantastic guitarist called Derek Trucks, who I saw on stage with Eric at the Albert Hall and I understand that he really wants the painting of Layla. But you know, unfortunately, like everybody else, you know, he has to put in his bid.”

Some of the items are expected to bring in up to £60,000. Boyd said she isn’t interested in the money, though.

“I don’t really want to know because they are the items that I’ve known for years and years and years, and for me, to try and look at the values, it’s sort of weird,” she said. “Looking at some of these items takes me back. So, you know, from that point of view, it’s very nice.”

George Harrison and Eric Clapton competed for Pattie Boyd’s affection

When Boyd was married to Harrison, Clapton began seeking out her affection. At this point, her relationship with Harrison was struggling, and he did little to stop Clapton’s pursuit. The only way they chose to handle the love triangle was by having a guitar battle.

“Musicians communicate through their instrument of choice and they understand each other through music – so any annoyance, anger and irritation from George only really came out when he was playing guitar with Eric,” Boyd told the Sunday Times (via Guitar.com).

Though Harrison was relatively checked out of the marriage, Boyd believed he wanted to win the battle. He gave Clapton brandy while he drank tea, and played a better guitar.

She spoke about what it was like to have them write songs for her

Both Harrison and Clapton wrote songs about Boyd. One of Harrison’s best songs, “Something,” was about her.

“I felt totally flattered and thrilled when he said it was about me,” Boyd told The Age. “But I didn’t realize it was going to be such a fabulous song. The Beatles went back into the studio and added more instruments. But the version I like best is the one George played me in my kitchen, in its raw state.”

Clapton wrote “Layla” about her while she was still with Harrison. As a result, she found it both frightening and beautiful.