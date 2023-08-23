John Lennon said there were two parts of The Beatles' "In My Life" that Paul McCartney wrote. Paul remembered having a more pivotal role in the creation of the song.

Paul McCartney recalled writing the music of The Beatles‘ “In My Life.” On the other hand, John Lennon had a different memory of the song. Paul didn’t want his words to seem like an attack on John.

Paul McCartney ‘loved’ John Lennon but had different memories of The Beatles’ ‘In My Life’

The 1997 book Paul McCartney: Many Years From Now says Paul’s memories contradicted John’s in two major ways. Firstly, Paul felt he was the primary songwriter behind The Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby” while John said he wrote over 70% of its lyrics. Secondly, John remembered mostly writing The Beatles’ “In My Life” himself while Paul said he wrote the track’s music.

Paul didn’t want his recollections to spark controversy. “I’d like to say this is just as I remember it if it hurts anyone or any families of anyone who’ve got a different memory of it,” he said. “Let me say, first off, before you read this book even, that I loved John.”

Paul McCartney contrasted his book with a book by 1 of his bandmates

Subsequently, Paul said Paul McCartney: Many Years From Now was not his attempt at revisionist history. “Lest it be seen that I’m trying to do my own kind of revisionism, I’d like to register the fact that John was great, he was absolutely wonderful, and I did love him,” he said. “I was very happy to work with him, and I’m still a fan to this day. So this is merely my opinion. I’m not trying to take anything away from him. All I’m saying is that I have my side of the affair as well, hence this book.”

Paul contrasted Paul McCartney: Many Years From Now with George Harrison’s book I, Me, Mine. “When George Harrison wrote his life story — I, Me, Mine, — he hardly mentioned John,” he said. “In my case I wouldn’t want to leave him out.” Paul said he was extraordinarily fortunate to have met John, and that their songwriting partnership was incredible.

John Lennon said there were 2 parts of The Beatles’ ‘In My Life’ Paul McCartney wrote

The book All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono features an interview from 1980. In it, John discussed The Beatles’ “In My Life” at length. He said the tune was the first he consciously wrote about his own experiences. Paul compared the personal nature of the song to Paul’s lyrics for The Beatles’ “Penny Lane.”

In John’s memory, Paul helped with the writing of The Beatles’ “In My Life.” John said Paul assisted with the song’s bridge and its harmony. However, John didn’t go so far as to say his songwriting partner wrote all of the song’s music.

Paul and John had contradictory memories of The Beatles’ “In My Life” — but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s one of The Beatles’ best ballads.