There’s a tune in Paul McCartney‘s catalog that he refers to as his post-Beatles get-out-of-town song. Shortly after the Fab Four went their separate ways, Paul and his family fled London for Paul’s Scottish farm. It was the best decision they ever made.

Paul McCartney and The Beatles | ullstein bild/Getty Images

The singer-songwriter escaped to his farm in Scotland following The Beatles’ split

Shortly after eloping, Paul and his wife Linda fled the hurly-burly of London for the farm Paul had acquired in Scotland a few years before. They craved privacy and quiet during one of the most stressful times in their lives. The Beatles were breaking up. There were many boring and tense meetings, and Paul needed to escape. Still, he wasn’t keen to go to Scotland. Eventually, he realized it was worth it.

In The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, Paul wrote that his wife opened his eyes to how beautiful the place was and what it had to offer their growing family. The farm became “a refuge of sorts, and it was nice to get away from London and everything – both the good and bad – that comes with the city,” he wrote.

Paul drove a tractor and tended to the family’s animals, including their Shetland Pony, Jet. Meanwhile, Linda experimented with vegetarian dishes and started writing her cookbooks. Their kids got to grow up in a private bubble. Paul had loved nature since he was a kid, and being at the farm gave him the freedom to just think after a hectic 10 or so years of being with The Beatles.

All the privacy and quiet time allowed the creative juices to flow.

Paul McCartney’s post-Beatles get-out-of-town song

High Park Farm inspired Paul to write many songs, including “Junior’s Farm.” Specific lyrics like “Down to Junior’s Farm where I want to lay low” spoke directly of Paul’s feelings at the time. He wanted to lay low after the disaster of The Beatles’ split.

“It was such a relief to get out of those business meetings with people in suits, who were so serious all the time, and to go off to Scotland and be able just to sit around in a T-shirt and corduroys,” Paul wrote. “I was very much in that mindset when I wrote this song. The basic message is, let’s get out of here. You might say it’s my post- Beatles get-ting-out-of-town song.”

Paul threw trash at journalists who infiltrated his property

Unfortunately, Paul’s paradise on High Park Farm didn’t last. Two journalists infiltrated his private bubble to ask him about the growing “Paul is Dead” conspiracy theory.

The pair had to cross the neighboring Low Park farm to get to High Park. That proved more challenging than they imagined because the owner, lan McDougall, had agreed to prevent fans and reporters from reaching Paul’s property.

When they reached Paul’s front door, he came out with his garbage can. As soon as he saw them, he flung the trash in their direction and went back inside.

Eventually, Paul came out of his bubble to start Wings. Although it was difficult starting over, Paul had many songs from his time on the farm.