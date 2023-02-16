Paul Rudd Says ‘Avengers’ Fan Theory Isn’t Possible With New Villain

Marvel fans love analyzing the franchise’s films and series to come with exciting hypotheses and potential upcoming storylines. But there’s one Avengers fan theory that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Paul Rudd confirms will never happen with Marvel’s latest villain.

An ‘Avengers’ fan theory suggests Ant-Man could have defeated Thanos in an unusual way

Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man explains why he couldn’t go up Thanos’ ass in a clip from ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ on the Disney Cruise Line. pic.twitter.com/CWi0019Vx6 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 30, 2022

In Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Josh Brolin’s towering villain, Thanos, got hold of the Infinity Stones and used them to disappear half of the universe. Almost every superhero tried to defeat him, but failed. And it wasn’t until they went back to alter time that they finally were finally able to win.

However, a few fans wondered why Rudd’s Ant-Man, who has the ability to shrink and enlarge, didn’t do more. Specifically, some questioned why he didn’t make himself small enough to go inside Thanos, and then enlarge to explode the villain. After circulating the internet, the hilarious theory has been dubbed “Thanus.”

In a Marvel video created for Disney’s Cruise Lines, Rudd’s Ant-Man briefly addresses the theory and explains why he didn’t do it. “I’ve heard a lot of chatter out there asking why I didn’t shrink down, go in, and uh … kill Thanos in a really creative way,” the superhero says. “First of all: gross. Secondly, it’s much more complicated than that.”

Paul Rudd explains why ‘Thanus’ isn’t possible with Kang the Conqueror

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the third installment of the Ant-Man series, follows Ant-Man and the Wasp as they take on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest villain, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). When talking to ET, Rudd acknowledged that some fans may wonder why Ant-Man doesn’t pull a Thanus with Kang.

He confirmed that the move isn’t going to happen. And he jokingly suggested that it’s because of how tough Kang is.

“I don’t know if you can take Kang out that way either,” Rudd said. “Kang’s pretty tough, and I gotta assume all parts of him are tough.”

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ reveals why Kang is more dangerous than Thanos

Thanos wasn’t easy to defeat. And in a recent interview with Screen Rant, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania producer Stephen Broussard revealed why Kang is just as formidable, if not more.

“I think what makes Kang so dangerous is that we’re almost caught in a war of gods,” he explained. “There was a singular-ness of Thanos that was frightening. But Kangs don’t even agree amongst themselves, which is what’s exciting to think about. The unpredictable nature of that feels like it’s a threat that is every bit as scary as Thanos, but not feeling like a retread to us.”