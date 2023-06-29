‘Pioneer Woman’ star Ree Drummond has so many delicious recipes for summer’s sweet corn, it was hard to just choose eight!

Delve into the golden delights of summer as we explore Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond’s versatile approach to the season’s star: corn. Drummond’s collection of exquisite recipes, each an ode to the sun-kissed sweetness of corn, is guaranteed to brighten up any summer meal.

From the divine crunch of corn fritters to the indulgent creaminess of the rigatoni with creamy corn, here are eight of Drummond’s best corn dishes to make this summer.

Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

1. ‘Pioneer Woman’ Corn Fritters

Indulge in Drummond’s divine corn fritters—crispy, golden-brown bites made with a flavorful batter of corn, chives, and a touch of cayenne. Enjoy them as is or with your choice of delightful accompaniments.

In a bowl, combine flour, sugar, and baking powder. Add eggs, milk, salt, and cayenne pepper, stirring to make a batter. Fold in corn and chives.

Heat canola oil to 365 degrees. Drop spoonfuls of batter into the oil, cooking until golden brown on both sides, about two minutes. Drain on paper towels. Serve the crispy corn fritters as they are, with dipping sauces or topped with powdered sugar or a drizzle of maple syrup.

2. Ree Drummond’s Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob

Elevate your corn on the cob with this irresistible bacon-wrapped corn recipe from the Pioneer Woman herself. This succulent corn is wrapped in crispy bacon, brushed with spicy honey, and roasted to perfection for a tantalizing blend of flavors.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a small bowl, combine honey and cayenne.

Toss corn with vegetable oil, salt, and black pepper in a large bowl. Wrap each corn with a slice of bacon, spiraling from one end to the other, overlapping slightly, and securing the end.

Place corn on the baking sheet, seam-side down. Brush bacon with spicy honey. Roast, turning halfway, until corn is tender and bacon is crispy and browned, approximately 25 minutes.

3. Summer Grilled Corn Salad with Cilantro Vinaigrette

Fire up the grill for Drummond’s vibrant grilled corn salad. This refreshing and flavorful dish is perfect for your next barbecue or gathering.

Preheat grill to medium-high. Brush corn and onion rings with olive oil, season with salt and pepper. Grill until charred and tender, about eight minutes for onions and 10 minutes for corn. Set aside to cool.

In a blender, combine lime juice and 3/4 cup cilantro. Pulse until chunky, then slowly add olive oil to make the dressing. Season with salt and pepper. Cut corn off cobs, and chop onion.

In a large bowl, combine corn, onion, avocados, tomatoes, beans, pimientos, and remaining cilantro. Drizzle with dressing and toss. Season with salt and pepper if needed.

4. ‘Pioneer Woman’ Rigatoni with Creamy Corn

Prepare to indulge in a creamy delight with this rigatoni corn pasta recipe from the Pioneer Woman star.

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Place a large heatproof bowl over the pot like a double boiler. Slice corn kernels into the bowl. Scrape cobs to collect any remaining bits and milk. Add cream, butter, red pepper flakes, and salt to the bowl.

Cook pasta separately. Warm the corn mixture over the pot until the butter melts and the pasta is al dente. Remove the corn mixture. Reserve pasta water, then drain the pasta.

Combine hot pasta with corn mixture. Sprinkle with parmesan, chives, and parsley. Toss well, adding reserved water if needed. Season with salt.

5. Ree Drummond’s Fresh Corn Casserole

Experience this irresistible fresh corn casserole from Drummond’s delicious recipe book. This casserole is great as a side dish that will leave you craving for more.

Remove corn from husks and slice off the kernels into a large bowl. You can use a regular dinner knife or the dull side of a sharp knife if that’s all you have.

Scrape the cobs to collect all the creamy milk. Add heavy cream, salt, ground pepper, and butter to the bowl; mix well.

Transfer the mixture to a baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes or until thoroughly warmed through. Serve and enjoy!

6. Summer Grilled Corn with Spicy Bacon Butter

Elevate your grilled corn game with Drummond’s mouthwatering recipe. With tender corn slathered with a savory bacon butter, this dish is bursting with flavors that are perfect for a summer gathering.

Preheat grill to medium-high. Cook bacon in a skillet until crisp. Drain and crumble, reserving the fat. In a mini food processor, blend butter, parsley, jalapeños, bacon, and two tablespoons of bacon fat until light green and slightly chunky. Season with salt and pepper.

Place each corn ear on a separate foil sheet, spread with bacon butter, and season. Wrap tightly and grill, turning halfway, until tender. Unwrap and spread with remaining bacon butter. Enjoy grilled corn perfection!

7. Hot Corn Dip

Get ready for a flavor-packed delight with Drummond’s hot corn dip. With grilled corn kernels mixed with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and jalapeños, this is a gooey and irresistible dish that will have everyone asking for seconds.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Brush corn cobs with vegetable oil and grill for 10 minutes. Once cooled, remove kernels. In a skillet, cook butter, onion, garlic, bell peppers, and jalapeño. Set aside to cool slightly.

In a mixer, combine cream cheese, mayo, sour cream, and Monterey Jack. Add green onions, veggie mixture, corn, and green chilies. Mix until combined. Spread the mix in a dish and bake for 20 minutes.

8. Fresh Corn Casserole with Red Bell Peppers and Jalapenos

Indulge in Drummond’s comforting and creamy corn casserole that combines the natural sweetness of corn kernels with the vibrant flavors of red bell peppers and jalapenos. Everything is baked to perfection until warm and irresistible.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Remove corn from husks and slice off kernels in a large bowl. Scrape cobs to collect all the kernel bits and creamy milk. Add the red bell peppers, jalapenos, heavy cream, milk, salt, pepper, and butter.

Mix well and pour into a large baking dish. Bake for 30 to 45 minutes until thoroughly warmed through. Serve immediately and enjoy!

New episodes of the Pioneer Woman as Saturdays on Food Network.