A Pop Singer Likes Paul McCartney’s ‘Wonderful Christmastime’ More Than All The Beatles’ Songs

A pop singer prefers Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime” to all of The Beatles’ songs.

She is a very big fan of one of the Fab Four’s hits, though.

“Wonderful Christmastime” never reached the top 20 in the United States.

A pop singer said Paul McCartney‘s “Wonderful Christmastime” is the greatest Christmas song ever. In addition, she said it’s better than all The Beatles’ songs. The singer discussed the way the Fab Four inspired her music.

A pop singer said she couldn’t write a Christmas song better than Paul McCartney’s ‘Wonderful Christmastime’ if she tried

For Paul’s 80th birthday in 2022, Stereogum asked 80 artists to name their favorite compositions by the “Silly Love Songs” singer. Some chose Beatles songs, some chose Wings songs, and others chose solo songs by Paul. Bedroom pop musician Jordana said “Wonderful Christmastime” is her favorite tune by Paul.

“Whenever Christmas time rolls around and this song comes on, I’m like, ‘This is the one,'” she said. “I do love Christmas music. I love the vibe of the season, the feeling of it. This is just a jolly, jolly tune. I always heard it on the radio growing up.”

Jordana felt she couldn’t write a better song for the season. “It’s a peak Christmas song, I can’t think of a better one that sums it up,” she added. “I think I will write a Christmas song. I’ve never done one before. But how can I beat that!?”

Jordana revealed what she thought about Paul McCartney’s place in The Beatles

Jordana opined “Wonderful Christmastime” is better than The Beatles’ whole catalog. “It was always in the atmosphere, but I also had my Beatles phase when I was 13 or 14,” she said. “I’d watch the ’60s live videos. But this one is just the best one.”

In addition, Jordana discussed The Beatles’ influence on her songwriting. “I’d say they were an influence, with song structures and the way they wrote their songs,” she revealed. “I was a big fan of the song ‘Day Tripper.’ There’s a couple hits, and the blueprint for writing hits is Paul.”

How ‘Wonderful Christmastime’ impacted the charts and popular culture

“Wonderful Christmastime” became a hit in the United States. It reached No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for six weeks. According to The Official Charts Company, “Wonderful Christmastime” reached No. 6 in the United Kingdom and stayed on the chart for 47 weeks.

Like a lot of Christmas songs, “Wonderful Christmastime” has become a standard. Kylie Minogue, Mika, Harry Styles, and The Monkees have all performed covers of the song.

“Wonderful Christmastime” is popular and Jordana thinks it’s untouchable.