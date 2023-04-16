‘Pretty Little Liars’: Ashley Benson and Shay Mitchell Had a Crush on a Co-Star Who Played 1 of the Liars’ Dads

Pretty Little Liars went off the air in 2017. But for many pop culture fans, the series is still as vital and interesting as ever. In a 2017 interview, three Pretty Little Liars co-stars sat down to discuss their on-set crushes, revealing that both Ashley Benson and Shay Mitchell had the same affinity for Nolan North.

‘Pretty Little Liars’ ran from 2010 through 2017

Pretty Little Liars debuted in 2010. The series told the story of five best friends who live in the fictional town of Rosewood, Pennsylvania. When the friends discover that a mysterious figure known only as “A” is threatening to reveal all their secrets, they embark on a quest to uncover “A’s” identity.

Even after they figure out who “A” is, the intrigue doesn’t end. The friends encounter new challenges all throughout the course of the series.

Benson played Hanna Marin, Mitchell portrayed Emily Fields, and Lucy Hal played Aria Montgomery. They were joined in the series by such talented players as Troian Bellisario as Spencer Hastings and Holly Marie Combs as Ella Montgomery. The star-studded cast was just one reason why fans found themselves drawn in by the mystery.

Behind the scenes of Pretty Little Liars, things were pretty spicy as well, as three of the cast members revealed in a 2017 interview.

What did Ashley Benson and Shay Mitchell say about crushing on Nolan North on ‘Pretty Little Liars’?

In a 2017 interview with Benson, Hale, and Mitchell on Ellen DeGeneres’ YouTube series, the Show Me More Show. The three were asked to participate in a round of “have or have not” questions.

One of the questions posed to the three was, “Never have I ever had a crush on a cast member.” As reported by Refinery 29, both Benson and Mitchell admitted to crushing on North, who played Spencer’s dad, Peter.

Lucy Hale talked about her ‘Pretty Little Liars’ crush

Hale was initially hesitant to talk about her on-set crushes. Still, eventually, she gave up the dirt, revealing that she had a lingering crush on Ian Harding, who played Ezra Fitz. “Oh, whatever, it was Ian! Ian Harding, season 1,” she said. “Well, whatever, I was 20.” Certainly, while all three stars have gone on to other projects in their years post-PLL, Hale’s career has really taken off.

In a 2020 interview with Glamour, Hale opened up about how her life has changed in the years since Pretty Little Liars, admitting that she has done a lot of growing up. “I still have moments every day where I’m having turning points. I told you I’m 31, but I don’t think I grew up until last year. I went through some things that were like, OK, you’re getting your sh*t together, and we’re going to be an adult now,” Hale noted. “So I actually just now feel like, the last year, I feel settled in my skin and comfortable with who I am and happy with the person I am and the decisions I’m making.”

It seems as though Hale has come a long way from her years of dealing with on-set crushes. And these days, she’s managed to settle not only into her life as an adult but as a versatile actor as well.