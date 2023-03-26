‘Pretty Little Liars’: Ian Harding Took Clothes From Set

For many pop culture fans of a certain age, Pretty Little Liars stands alone as one of the most intriguing teen drama shows ever created. Full of twists and turns, Pretty Little Liars ran for seven seasons, spawning a hugely successful media franchise. For the stars of the show, Pretty Little Liars elevated their careers to the next level and introduced them to millions of fans. This was true for Ian Harding, who played a primary role in the series for all seven seasons. In a podcast interview, Harding discussed his time on the show, including the clothing items he stole from the set.

Who did Ian Harding play in ‘Pretty Little Liars’?

Ian Harding stars as Ezra Fitz on Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family’s “Pretty Little Liars.” | Mathieu Young/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Family via Getty images

Harding was a mainstay on Pretty Little Liars from the beginning. He played Ezra Fitz, a teacher at Rosewood High School. He develops a romantic relationship with Lucy Hale’s Aria after meeting her at a bar, completely unaware she’s about to become his student.

Although Ezra feels morally conflicted by the relationship with Aria, he finds himself unable to break things off. And their complicated romance becomes one of the primary subject lines of the show. While many of the romances in Pretty Little Liars end terribly, Ezra and Aria wind up getting a happy ending. In the series finale, the two get married and start planning their future, which includes possibly adopting a child.

What did Ian Harding say about taking clothes from the set of ‘Pretty Little Liars’?

Harding’s long tenure on the fan-favorite series was a significant part of the actor’s life. He has been open about his love for Pretty Little Liars and is appreciative of how it changed his life.

In an interview on the Women on Top podcast, Harding talked about his time on the set of Pretty Little Liars, even answering a viewer question about whether he ever took things home with him after filming. After admitting that he stole things from the set “all the time,” Harding shared more details. “I stole a ton of socks…I kept a lot of stuff from set,” he said. “In fact, these jeans might have been from set and I’ve just destroyed them.”

“Yeah, all the time,” the actor reiterated. “I would just walk off with socks, or at the end of the season I would be like, ‘man, I really love this jacket, I’m just gonna take it.'” Harding joked that going forward, he has no plans to lift clothing from movie and TV sets, adding, “please hire me.”

Other ‘Pretty Little Liars’ stars have admitted to taking items from the set

Harding isn’t the only star of Pretty Little Liars to have taken items home from the set of the show. Shay Mitchell, who played Emily Fields, has admitted to taking several of her character’s wardrobe items. As she told People Magazine, “For me, it was just having a couple of tangible items to look back on. But I think more than anything for me, [Emily’s] swim cap was definitely something I had to take.” Mitchell revealed that she ended up taking the bathing suit cap, some tracksuits, and a bathing suit that she wore in the show.

However, Ashley Benson, one of the show’s biggest stars, has revealed that she didn’t get to take any of her character’s stunning wardrobe. “They didn’t let us take anything!” the actor said, as reported by PopSugar. “I was really excited to take her clothes. But everything is owned by Warner Bros., so we couldn’t really do much there. I was so sad.”