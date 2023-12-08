'It’s not just something that is about Meghan and Harry or that Meghan and Harry should have to stand up against or defend,' a commentator said of 'Endgame' and the royal family's 'long list' of problems.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t the only problems plaguing the British royal family. According to a royal commentator, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are simply part of the Firm’s issues, along with a new biography. Ahead, a look at what “could be a moment of reckoning for the royal family.”

The royal family has more issues to ‘defend’ beyond Harry and Meghan

Although their relationship with the rest of the royal family has been at the forefront in recent years, according to commentator Kristen Meizner, Harry and Meghan are one item on a “long list” of “valid concerns” the royal family has to address.

“I think they are one small piece of the puzzle. If you look at the book and the long list of valid concerns, they are very valid and very real concerns,” she told Express, referring to Omid Scobie’s Endgame biography.

“This could be a moment of reckoning for the royal family,” she continued. “And it’s not just something that is about Meghan and Harry or that Meghan and Harry should have to stand up against or defend.”

Scobie’s newest royal biography revealed the names of two senior royals allegedly involved in discussions about the color of Harry and Meghan’s son Prince Archie’s skin. (The royal family’s reportedly considering legal action.)

Copies of the version with the names have since been pulped. However, the names circulated on social media as well as TV and news media.

The royal family’s ‘future’ doesn’t necessarily look ‘bright’ or ‘glowing’ in ‘Endgame’

So, where does the royal family go from here? It’s been a year since Queen Elizabeth died and King Charles III took the throne. As far as the future is concerned, Endgame, per Meinzer, doesn’t paint a positive picture of what’s to come.

“I read it,” the podcast host said of Scobie’s November 2023 book. “And I would say, it’s quite obvious, from the title of the book and what Omid has said, that we are at a point right now where the monarchy may not have the future, the bright glowing future, that everyone may have dreamed of in the palaces.”

“Because, as he posits, in some ways, Queen Elizabeth II was more popular than the royal family themselves and the institution.”

She also noted how “even Meghan and Harry,” who are considered by some to have Scobie as a representative, “don’t get off unscathed in this book.”

In addition to “criticism” of the couple, who now reside in Montecito, California, with their two children, Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, other royals face scrutiny.

“There are criticisms, obviously, of Prince Andrew, there are criticisms of [King] Charles, there are criticisms of the institution’s long history of colonizing,” Meizner went on.

Palace aides can’t ‘have their cake and eat it, too’ with Harry and Meghan ‘Endgame’ attention

Elsewhere, the commentator addressed the media attention Harry and Meghan have received relating to Endgame.

“Harry and Meghan are still the most interesting thing to a lot of readers out there,” she said. “The number of headlines that are Meghan/Harry/Scobie, Meghan/Harry/Scobie, it’s because they bring in clicks, they bring in ad dollars.”

“I would say [to] these palace insiders, you can’t have your cake and eat it, too. You can’t be mad that Omid is getting all of this attention, and Harry and Meghan are getting all of this attention.”

The reason? Because “at the same time … you’re leaking dirt or stirring up criticisms about Meghan and Harry because you’re feeding into the attention that they’re getting, at the same time, that they’re getting attention.”

As for whether or not Harry and Meghan should respond to the drama surrounding Endgame, Meizner shared that, in her opinion, it’s better to do what they’ve been doing: staying quiet.

“For all those people saying, ‘Harry and Meghan? Why won’t they just go away?’” Meizner continued, “Harry and Meghan have gone away. They’ve left the country, they’re in California, they aren’t saying anything right now.”

The commentator added that those pushing the pair to speak publicly are “asking a lot of two people who are trying to have their private lives in California.”

Endgame debuted on Nov. 28, 2023.