Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently appeared at a Vancouver Canucks game -- and fans had plenty of feedback on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in the United States for more than three years, but before settling down in Montecito, California, Harry and Meghan actually spent six weeks in British Columbia to escape the exhaustion of the British press; they stayed in a home on Vancouver Island.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently returned to British Columbia, but this time, they visited downtown Vancouver, where they attended a Canucks game at Rogers Arena. Harry took part in a ceremonial puck drop, and fans had plenty to say about the couple’s appearance.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Canucks game in 2023 | Derek Cain/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently attended a Vancouver Canucks game

Harry and Meghan were in Vancouver in November 2023 to spread awareness about Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation, which is hosting its annual Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, in 2025. Harry and Meghan visited Rogers Arena, where Harry was met with cheers when he dropped the puck.

The Canucks, of course, shared the moment on Instagram, which left fans with a platform to say anything they wanted about the couple. Many people were excited for Harry and Meghan and happy to see them in Canada. Others were a little more critical.

“Glad he’s back in Vancouver,” someone said on the Canucks’ video of Harry’s puck drop.

“Hey those games sound fun and something to see I’ll buy tickets to see that,” another person wrote regarding the Invictus Games.

“Love this for them!” someone else commented.

Not everyone was pleased to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the game

Of course, Harry and Meghan have still had a hard time dodging the haters no matter what they do. This couple could discover a new planet and solve world hunger in the same day, and people would still throw insults. The Canucks’ Instagram post showing Harry and Meghan’s reaction to a Vancouver goal didn’t exactly receive songs of praise from commenters.

“Meghan Markle is so naturally unlikeable,” one user wrote.

“The fake reactions are so lame,” someone else wrote.

Still, a number of people had good things to say, with some even coming to the couple’s defense. “All yal [sic] in the comments, if you can be anything today, be kind,” one person commented.

“Beautiful couple and they seem happy!!!!” another person added.

“So cool they were at the game!!” one user said.

Harry first started the Invictus Games Foundation back in 2014, and he’s continued to do it even after leaving the royal family. The event is meant to offer injured or sick service members a chance to compete in various games in an Olympic-like competition series. The Invictus Games Foundation also raises money for service members in need of help and care. Harry and Meghan recently appeared in Germany in 2023 to celebrate the Games, and the competition takes place every two years. The next set of Games will be in British Columbia. It was clear that plenty of people were happy to see Harry and Meghan back in BC, where they spent quite a bit of time after deciding to step down from their roles as senior royals.