Prince Harry and his father, King Charles, have not been on great terms for at least five years. Back in 2018, Harry married his wife, Meghan Markle, and it seems that as soon as Harry and Meghan started dating, tensions rose between Harry and the rest of the family. As a result, Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020 and moved to California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been back to the United Kingdom a handful of times since relocating to North America. But when it came to Charles’ coronation, Harry went solo — Meghan opted to stay behind. And one royal expert says the only reason Harry chose to support his father was because he needed “to be seen” with the royals in order to maintain his “relevance.”

Expert thinks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need the royal family for ‘relevance’

All of Harry’s fame has hinged on riding the coattails of his royal family — the same can go for every one of his relatives, who would be nothing without their royal titles. But when Harry married Meghan, he chose to leave royal life behind; however, he refuses to completely disconnect from his family, given that he attended Charles’ coronation despite that his wife did not. But one royal expert thinks it’s because Harry needs the royals to stay relevant.

Royal expert Edward Coram-James told Express that Harry and Meghan need the royal family to maintain their fame. “If the public stop thinking of [Harry] as Royal, then he loses the one thing that makes him of interest to the major streaming platforms, and thus his newfound career,” Coram-James said. “In a nutshell, it is not that the Sussexes do not have potential as future filmmakers. It may well be the case that they produce some excellent works … For them to have the opportunity to produce such works, they need backing. For backing, they need relevance. And for relevance, for now, they need their royalty.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need fame based on their own skillset

After leaving the royal family, one of the first things Harry and Meghan did was launch Archewell, their foundation meant at bringing to the forefront issues that each of them deems relevant. It led to Meghan’s Archetypes podcast, but the podcast was axed by Spotify earlier this year. The two might certainly have passions and skills, but too much of their post-royal fame has depended on their harsh words about the royal family.

The couple’s Netflix documentary detailing their issues with the press during their royal lives was a soaring success. Their first post-royal interview with Oprah Winfrey saw millions of people tune in. And Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” sold plenty of copies. But the two haven’t quite found their niche in terms of anything outside their qualms with the royal family. However, there is still plenty of time, but Coram-James might have a fair point in saying that Harry and Meghan can’t fully disconnect from the royals because they can’t risk losing the one thing that shot them to fame.