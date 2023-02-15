Prince Harry Recalled First Date With Meghan Markle: She Was ‘Heart-Attack Beautiful’

In his memoir, Prince Harry wrote about his first date with Meghan Markle, calling her “heart-attack beautiful” in person. Harry was late and the date started off a bit awkward, according to the Duke of Sussex, but then everything clicked.

Prince Harry recalled the details of his first date with Meghan, writing in his memoir Spare how he initially suggested they meet at his place. She didn’t go for that, however.

The two connected through a mutual friend who gave Harry’s secret Instagram account information to Meghan and she messaged him. They started texting each other and she agreed to meet him while she was in London.

“Great. Now: Where to meet? I suggested my place,” Harry wrote. “Your place? On a first date? I don’t think so,” she told him. He responded, “No, I didn’t mean it like that.”

He wrote, “She didn’t realize that being royal meant being radioactive, that I was unable to just meet at a coffee shop or pub.”

Meghan suggested Soho House at 76 Dean Street, “her headquarters whenever she came to London.” Harry arrived 30 minutes late because of traffic.

Prince Harry said Meghan Markle was ‘heart-attack beautiful’ when he met her in person

Harry recalled being “sweaty” when he finally arrived. “Red-cheeked, puffing, sweaty, half an hour late, I ran into the restaurant, into the quiet room, and found her sitting at a small area on a low velvet sofa in front of a low coffee table,” he wrote. “I apologized. Profusely. I couldn’t imagine how many people had been late for this woman.”

Prince Harry continued, “She was wearing a black sweater, jeans, heels. I knew nothing about clothes, but I knew she was chic. Then again, she could make anything look chic. I’d seen so many photos of her from fashion shoots and TV sets, all glam and glossy, but here she was, in the flesh, no frills, no filter… and even more beautiful. Heart-attack beautiful.”

It left him a bit stunned, he admitted.” I was trying to process this, struggling to understand what was happening to my circulatory and nervous systems, and as a result my brain couldn’t handle any more data. Conversation, pleasantries, the Queen’s English, all became a challenge,” he noted in his book.

Harry shared that once “the initial awkwardness was gone, the warmth from our texting returned.” They found plenty to talk about but didn’t have time during that first meeting because Meghan had dinner plans. “Poof, she was gone,” he recalled. “Compared to her, Cinderella was the queen of long goodbyes.”

She FaceTimed Harry later that night and they met again the next night at Soho House.

Meghan admitted she wasn’t impressed by Harry arriving late but she changed her tune

The couple talked about their first date in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan with the now Duchess of Sussex admitting that she thought Harry might be playing a game by arriving late.

“You were late… but he kept texting. He was like, ‘I’m in traffic, I’m so sorry,'” she recalled.

Harry admitted, “I was panicking, I was freaking out, I started sweating.”

Meghan said since she “didn’t know him,” she wondered if this was the way he operated. “So I was like, ‘Oh, is this what he does?’ Got it,” she said. “Like, this, I’m not doing.”

When Harry asked what that meant, she explained, “Like one of the guys who has so much of an ego that any girl would sit around and wait for half an hour for you. I was just not interested in that.”

When he showed up, however, she could tell that he had genuinely been stuck in traffic. “He was just so sweet,” Meghan said. “That’s not what you are. You genuinely were like so embarrassed and late.”