Prince Harry’s Accusations About Prince William in Netflix Doc May Not Make as Much of an Impact Because He and Meghan Markle Didn’t Take Some Responsibility, Expert Says

Prince Harry didn’t hold back when discussing Prince William in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries. He made a number of accusations about his older brother. However, an expert thinks the claims won’t necessarily have the greatest impact on viewers. The reason? He and Meghan Markle failed to admit their own faults.

Prince Harry made multiple claims concerning Prince William in ‘Harry & Meghan’ Volume II

Prince William, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry | Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images

After discussing their courtship and engagement in the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got into the events surrounding their decision to “step back” from royal life in volume II.

Along the way, Harry made accusations about his brother, the now-Prince of Wales. “It was terrifying to have” William “scream and shout” during a meeting at Sandringham on Jan. 13, 2020, he said.

King Charles III, by Harry’s recollection, chimed in with “things that just simply weren’t true.” As for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, she sat “quietly” to “take it all in.”

Harry also said a joint statement from him and William had been released without his permission shortly after the meeting to discuss his and Meghan’s exit. It denied a story that William bullied Harry into leaving.

Meanwhile, Meghan linked William to the release of her emails and text messages as part of a lawsuit over the publication of a letter she wrote her father, Thomas Markle.

‘Harry & Meghan’: An expert says ‘some responsibility’ has to be taken when explaining ‘way out of a crisis’

According to PR expert Edward Coram James, Harry’s accusations toward William might not resonate with viewers because he and Meghan failed to “take some responsibility.”

“When you are explaining your way out of a crisis you have to take some responsibility for it,” the chief executive of Go Up said (via Newsweek). “There has to be a sense of introspection and a sense of ‘well, I could have done this better.’”

When that happens, it “creates humility, it creates humanity, it creates relatability.”

“It’s those three things that allow the public to be guided by you, where you say ‘maybe I got these things wrong, but I’ve also been the victim here, here, and here,’” he explained.

Prince Harry’s accusations about Prince William might come off as ‘conspiratorial’ and ‘two dimensional’ absent any accountability

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in ‘Harry & Meghan’ | Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images

Coram James continued, saying the “accountability” element could’ve gone a long way for Harry and Meghan. Without it, they may seem disingenuous to viewers.

“If you refuse to take any accountability whatsoever where the whole thing is this big orchestrated campaign against you where you are the single victim and in no way responsible for any of the chaos, it makes it seem a little bit conspiratorial and a little bit two dimensional,” he said.

“It shows a lack of humility and a lack of introspection,” he added. “And that makes it very difficult to get the public to empathize with you.”

At the time of writing, William, nor anyone else in the royal family, has responded publicly to the claims made in the Netflix docuseries.

Harry & Meghan Volumes and II are streaming on Netflix.