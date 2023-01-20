What Prince Harry’s Fears for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ Future Reveal About His Relationship With Them

Following the release of his memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave an interview in which he spoke about Prince William’s three children.

Here’s what the Duke of Sussex previously said about his niece and nephews and what “worries” him now about Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ future.

Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte wave during the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee | Karwai Tang/WireImage

What Prince Harry’s relationship with Prince William’s children has been like

Prince Harry became an uncle for the first time in 2013 when Prince George was born. In the biography Harry: Conversations with the Prince by Angela Levin, the duke detailed what it was like the first time he met his eldest nephew.

“[Harry] was talking about his newborn nephew … He said he had to cuddle the baby prince who was ‘crying his eyes out’ when they met [and] how it was fantastic to have another addition to the family,” Levin wrote.

Two years after George, Harry’s niece Princess Charlotte was born. The Duke of Sussex previously gushed about his brother’s oldest children telling the Daily Mail: “I could never wish them away. They are the most amazing things ever.”

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry, Prince George, and Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour | Zak Hussein – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

In 2018, Harry’s sibling and sister-in-law the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) welcomed their third child, Prince Louis. For his christening, Uncle Harry reportedly gifted Louis a special first edition Winnie-the-Pooh book, which cost $10,000. However, as the authors of Finding Freedom noted, Harry spent less time with his youngest nephew than he did with George and Charlotte due to “growing tensions” with William.

Prince Harry said Prince George, Princess Charlotte, or Prince Louis will end up like him

During his promotional tour for Spare, the Duke of Sussex did an interview published in The Telegraph and revealed that he “worries” about the “other spares” in his family.

“As I know full well, within my family, if it’s not us,” he said as he pointed to his chest, “it’s going to be someone else. And though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me.”

Charlotte shared a sweet moment with her Uncle Harry at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Prince Harry’s comments about the children as well as his mention of Charlotte crying when he discussed the infamous bridesmaid dress story in his book, has some fans wondering what the duke’s relationship is like with the Wales kids today.

Although Harry and his wife Meghan Markle live over 5,000 miles away and don’t see Wiliam’s children much, Harry’s words prove that no matter what happens between the adults he still cares deeply for the children. And the feeling seems mutual as we saw with Princess Charlotte the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

It’s not clear if she and her brothers were told or can even understand what’s going on with their parents and uncle but Charlotte still has a fondness for Harry as seen when the two were seated next to one another during the queen’s committal service. After adjusting her hat the little princess looked at her uncle and they gave each other a warm smile.