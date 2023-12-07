Prince William Is ‘Completely Adamant’ Prince Harry and Meghan Won’t Be Allowed Back Into the Royal Family When He Is King, Source Says

Prince William isn't king yet, but he reportedly already has ideas about he plans to rule -- and there might be no space for Harry and Meghan within the royal family once he takes the throne.

Prince William and Prince Harry are far away from the relationship they once had. Growing up, the brothers were always different, but they had each other’s backs nonetheless. Now, though, things have come to the point where Harry and William don’t even speak. King Charles has reportedly tried to bring his two sons together, but it seems nothing has worked.

A source claims that William has no intention of allowing Harry and Meghan to rejoin the royal family once he takes his father’s place as king and that he is “adamant” about leaving them out.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Prince William | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William reportedly doesn’t think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle belong in the royal family

First of all, there is nothing to say that Harry and Meghan would even want to rejoin the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back more than three years ago after they felt they were receiving unfair treatment from both the family and the press. Since then, Harry has been able to somewhat repair his relationship with his father (the two men do speak, at least), but the same thing cannot be said for Harry and William.

Now, a source close to the prince says that William doesn’t ever want Harry to return to the royal family when he becomes king — and he reportedly is “adamant” that he will not find a place for them.

“William is completely adamant that they [the Sussexes] shouldn’t be welcomed back, while the King thinks it would help stop the media circus surrounding the family,” the source told Express. It appears Charles and William might never see eye to eye on that.

“William is already planning for when he becomes king, and he doesn’t see a future for the Sussexes in the Royal Family. The feeling is that allowing the Sussexes back into the fold is a bad move and they should be resigned to the fringes indefinitely.”

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has likely just been strained even further

Harry and William were already in a bad spot, but the claim from Omid Scobie’s “Endgame” book that paints William’s wife, Kate Middleton, as a racist is just another situation that doesn’t bode well for the brothers’ relationship.

Scobie blamed the claim on a translation error after the Dutch version of the book said that Kate and Charles were the royals behind the alleged comments regarding Archie’s race; Meghan and Harry first made those comments public during an interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021, but they never revealed the name (or names, apparently) of the royals behind it due to potentially irreparable damage.

Neither the royal family nor the Sussexes have spoken out about the claims. Kate has continued doing business as usual, though it’s unclear how she is handling the situation internally. Regardless, it doesn’t look like things between William and Harry will be patched up any time soon; it’s hard to say if the two men will ever have a relationship.