Prince William and Kate Middleton Represent the Queen ‘Impeccably’ and Likely Gave Her Hope for the Monarchy, Expert Says

The new Prince and Princess of Wales — Prince William and Kate Middleton — might have given the late Queen Elizabeth hope for the monarchy by representing her “impeccably,” some say. But others argue the “nostalgic” institution could soon fall apart without the beloved queen.

Why do some spectators think Queen Elizabeth II was the last true monarch in her line? And why did one expert think William and Kate made her feel confident about the future?

Queen Elizabeth had hope for Prince William and Kate Middleton

William and Kate’s 2007 split reportedly disappointed Queen Elizabeth. But Kate’s behavior during their breakup might have cemented her place as the future queen. Sources said the late queen was impressed with Kate’s stoicism and discretion when it came to the media.

After that, Queen Elizabeth seemed to have a close relationship with Kate and would sometimes loan her jewels from her royal collection. And Kate has followed Elizabeth’s example by often wearing bright ensembles to stand out in a crowd.

William was around the queen for 40 years, so her influence on him was more direct, though not in his fashion. “He’s taken lessons from his grandmother, and this is something of a patent in the royal family,” royal expert Robert Lacey told Elle magazine (per the Express).

“Queen Elizabeth II took her lessons from her grandmother, Queen Mary,” Lacey explained. “In the same way, William looks to his grandmother, Elizabeth II.”

“William has been much more influenced by his grandmother than he ever has been by his father,” Lacey added.

Prince William and Kate Middleton likely gave Queen Elizabeth hope for the monarchy

Biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People that William and Kate “are representing the Queen impeccably,” and many look forward to their rule. “They’re showing a kind of dedication she would be proud of,” Smith added. “And that probably [gave] her hope.”

Some observers have predicted that Queen Elizabeth‘s death and King Charles III‘s rule could bring the monarchy to its end sooner than later. For instance, MSNBC opinion columnist Hayes Brown broke down how the queen was more popular than the institution she represented and noted the new king doesn’t hold the same favor as she did.

Hayes argued the monarchy is “more a point of nostalgic pride than actual necessity,” and added, “Charles, or more likely William, may yet find themselves presiding over a newfound surge of devotion to the Crown. But it is all the more likely, and better, in my view, that Elizabeth II be viewed in history as the last of the British monarchs to have any real claim of ruling the British people.”

Why Kate Middleton wasn’t with Queen Elizabeth before her death

William and other royals flew to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be with the queen before she died. But many observers noted that Kate wasn’t with him. But there’s likely a reason for that since it was the children’s first day of classes.

Furthermore, it was their first day in their first year at a new school. So, it was a significant milestone. But Kate and the kids flew economy to Balmoral to visit Queen Elizabeth weeks before her death.

