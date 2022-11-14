Prince William and Kate Middleton Wrote a Simple Message on Their Remembrance Day Wreath

TL;DR:

Prince William laid a wreath on behalf of himself and Kate Middleton on Nov. 13.

It marked Remembrance Day and honored fallen soldiers.

The wreath reportedly included a short message about those who have given the “ultimate sacrifice.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton included a few simple words on their Remembrance Day wreath. The pair, along with other British royals, honored fallen soldiers during a service on Nov. 13. Ahead, learn what the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote on their wreath, plus messages from other royals.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Remembrance Day wreath message: remembering ‘those who have made the ultimate sacrifice’

William and Kate kept the message on their Remembrance Day wreath to two sentences. A handwritten note, with a “W” at the top, read as follows: “In memory of all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. We will remember them.” The Prince and Princess of Wales ended the note by signing their names at the bottom.

William, dressed in his military uniform, laid the wreath on the Cenotaph war memorial in London, England, during the National Service of Remembrance. Meanwhile, Kate — and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles — stood on the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s balcony.

For a closer look at the message on William and Kate’s Remembrance Day wreath, Matt Wilkinson, royal editor of the U.K. Sun, shared a close-up of the text on Twitter.

King Charles and Princess Anne were among other royals to lay wreaths

While William laid a Prince of Wales wreath, complete with white Prince of Wales feathers and a “Welsh red” ribbon (via Mirror), other royals contributed equally meaningful tributes.

William’s father, King Charles III, laid his own wreath. The design of which was a nod to the wreaths of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and grandfather, King George VI. It also featured red, purple, and gold, the king’s racing colors.

The king kept the message on his own wreath even simpler than William and Kate’s. It read, “In memory of the glorious dead.”

Meanwhile, Princess Anne, the only daughter of the queen and Philip, included a short, handwritten message. She wrote, “We will remember them,” before signing her name.

A wreath from Camilla Parker Bowles was laid for the first time

There was also a first for Camilla at the National Service of Remembrance. For the first time, a wreath was laid on her behalf (via CNN).

However, unlike other members of the royal family, she didn’t lay the wreath on the Cenotaph herself. Instead, an equerry from the Royal Household did.

Camilla, who became queen consort at the queen’s recommendation upon the monarch’s death, also had nods to others on her wreath. Following in the footsteps of the previous Queen Consort, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, it included a display of her racing colors and cipher.

The service also included two minutes of silence as well as the addition of other wreaths.

