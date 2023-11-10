The late Princess of Wales will always be remembered by royal family fans, but her memory will forever haunt the King and Queen of the United Kingdom.

Princess Diana‘s butler says that King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles will likely never be free from the spirit of the late Princess of Wales. They claim that the late Princess of Wales is “the ghost that will always haunt” them.

King Charles and Camilla will always be followed by Diana’s ghost, says the royal butler

Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s butler for a decade, believes the late royal will always haunt the lives of her ex-husband, King Charles, and his wife, Queen Camilla. Speaking on behalf of Slingo to Express, Burrell explained his point of view.

“The Crown is going to open up old wounds. Netflix is using Princess Diana’s story as the main thread of this series, and it’s possibly going to upset a lot of people, especially Charles and Camilla,” Burrell explained.

He continued, “People might think that’s a silly storyline [Diana’s ghost scene], but I think that’s quite appropriate because Diana is the ghost that will always haunt them, and Charles and Camilla will never get away from Diana’s lifetime of love that people showed toward her.”

Paul Burrell believes Princess Diana was ‘the best queen we never had’

Princess Diana at a banquet in Nova Scotia during the royal tour of Canada in June 1983. She is wearing the Queen Mary tiara | Tim Graham/Getty Images

Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, believes many people in Britain “truly feel Diana is the best Queen we never had, and it was her rightful place.” However, as she was divorced from King Charles, Diana would have never been given the title had she or Charles ever remarried.

Instead, King Charles’ wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, was crowned alongside her husband as queen in May 2023. Although the public has warmed to Camilla, Burrell believes many still find her crowning alongside Charles a “problem.”

“I think that’s a problem for the general public,” Burrell said. “To see Camilla wearing a crown and being called Queen.”

Did Princess Diana want to be queen of the United Kingdom?

Princess Diana questioned the idea of being queen of the United Kingdom in a BBC interview with Martin Bashir. She admitted it was “never at the forefront of my mind.”

“I wasn’t daunted, and am not daunted by the responsibilities that role creates. It was a challenge; it is a challenge,” Diana said. “As for becoming Queen, it was never at the forefront of my mind when I married my husband.”

However, when Bashir asked Diana, “Do you think you will ever be Queen?” her answer was pointed toward the negative. ” No, I don’t, no.”

“I’d like to be a queen of people’s hearts, but I don’t see myself being Queen of this country. I don’t think many people will want me to be Queen,” she explained.

“I do things differently, and I don’t go by a rule book because I lead from the heart, not the head,” Diana continued.

“That’s got me into trouble in my work; I understand that. But someone’s got to go out there and love people and show it,” Diana concluded.

In the National Geographic Special Diana in Her Own Words, she said that if she could “write her own script,” her husband would “go off with his lady and sort that out. Leave me and the children to carry the Wales name to when William ascends the throne.”

Diana concluded, “I’d be behind them all the way. And I can do this job so much better on my own.”

Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, in a car crash in Paris, France. She was divorced from Charles at the time of her death.



