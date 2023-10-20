A royal commentator believes that the final season of the Netflix series may upset the Duke of Sussex as it depicts not only Princess Diana's death, but Camilla Parker Bowles' ascension to queen.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix partnership put the royals in bed with the company producing The Crown. As the series final season debuts, this partnership could cause Harry “heartache,” claims a commentator. It could also open up a “pandora’s box” of difficult memories regarding the heartbreaking events depicted in season 6.

Prince Harry may feel he is in a no-win situation regarding events depicted in the final installment of The Crown, says a royal commentator. Reliving some moments may cause him great pain, they claim.

Daniela Elser wrote for News.com.au, “The new Crown might not just delve into William and Harry’s profound loss but their remorse too. Talk about an emotional Pandora’s box being blithely opened for the sake of Emmy’s by the bucketload.”

“How must it feel for Harry to know that perhaps the biggest mass rewriting and revamping of his ‘dangerous’ stepmother’s image is about to be undertaken by the very same company that Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, work for (at least sometimes) too?” Elser penned.

However, she concluded Harry’s partnership with Netflix as The Crown wraps its run is among the “greatest ironies ever to befall a HRH.” Elser writes Netflix is taking Prince Harry’s “childhood pain” and turning it into “pop culture pap which also helps foot the bill for the Sussexes’ California idyll.”

Prince Harry may not like how Camilla Parker Bowles is portrayed in season 6 of ‘The Crown’

Royal commentator Daniela Elser cited a report by The Telegraph in her commentary. The outlet claims the “overreaching theme” of season 6 of The Crown is the “renaissance” of Camilla Parker Bowles. “From being the most hated woman in Britain to having her face slapped on all over commemorative stamps,” it explains.

The paper cited a source claiming Peter Morgan, The Crown‘s creator, will end season 6 in the present day. The series’ final season contains a total of 10 episodes.

The new season’s “last five or six episodes bring you up to the present day. You’re actually watching this rehabilitated Queen Camilla figure,” the Telegraph story explains.

In a storyline arc that begins with the events leading up to Princess Diana’s death and ends with his father’s ascension as king of the United Kingdom and marriage to Camilla, The Crown brings the royal family full circle. However, this will likely not bode well with Harry, who has, in the past, been quite vocal regarding his negative feelings toward Camilla.

Harry shared his thoughts about the queen consort with Anderson Cooper in a 60 Minutes interview promoting Spare. “[Camilla] was dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press,” he said.

“And there was an open willingness on both sides to trade information. But with her on the way to queen consort, there would be bodies left in the street,” Harry concluded.

Has Prince Harry watched ‘The Crown?’

Prince Harry admits to watching The Crown. He told The Late Show host Stephen Colbert that he had seen the Netflix series in a 2023 interview.

“Yes, I have actually watched The Crown… the older stuff and the more recent stuff,” Harry explained. However, the duke wasn’t done with his commentary regarding the Netflix series.

Colbert joked, “Do you fact-check it as you watch it?” Harry responded, “Yes, I do, actually.”

Season 6 of Netflix’s The Crown begins on Nov. 16, 2023. Part one will focus on the relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed. Part two, which drops December 14, focuses on Princes William and Harry, Queen Elizabeth’s Golden Jubilee, and King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.