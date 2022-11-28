Princess Diana Once Shared the Love Advice She Offered to ‘Deep Thinker’ Prince William

Princess Diana once revealed the piece of advice she gave to Prince William about love after news of the affair between King Charles III and Queen Camilla went public. Once the word was out, she said her first thought was of her children. And she drove straight to have a heart to heart with her oldest and the future king.

Diana, Princess of Wales, and Prince William | Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Prince William was away at school while his parent’s marriage unraveled

In her 1995 interview with Martin Bashir for the BBC, Diana said that she learned of Charles’ confession to adultery following the release of 1994’s Prince of Wales: A Biography by Jonathan Dimbleby (PBS). She “saw it on the news that night that it had come out,” and shared, “My first concern was to the children, because they were able to understand what was coming out, and I wanted to protect them.”

As for how it made her feel, she said, “I was pretty devastated myself. But then I admired the honesty, because it takes a lot to do that.”

“… To be honest about a relationship with someone else, in his position,” she added, “that’s quite something.”

Princess Diana told Prince William to ‘look after’ people who love him

Diana told Bashir that once she’d heard that Charles had publicly confessed to being unfaithful, she went directly to William’s school with a message for him. “If you find someone you love in life, you must hang on to it and look after it, and if you were lucky enough to find someone who loved you, then one must protect it,” she told him (PBS).

Many royal followers would argue that William listened to his mother’s advice in his marriage to Kate Middleton. They met at university in 2001 and married in 2011. While the couple has been the target of cheating rumors, nothing has been confirmed.

Perhaps Diana thought no one had ever spoken such words to Charles before their marriage. But, whatever her reasons, she felt William needed to hear it in that moment. And she said he had questions about what ended the union.

“I said, ‘Well, there were three of us in this marriage, and the pressure of the media was another factor, so the two together were very difficult,’” she recalled. “… Although I still loved Papa I couldn’t live under the same roof as him, and likewise with him.”

Princess Diana spoke about the affect her unraveling marriage had on Prince William

Diana also talked to Bashir about how William handled the events around the end of her marriage. “… He’s a child that’s a deep thinker, and we don’t know for a few years how it’s gone in,” she said. “But I put it in gently, without resentment or any anger.”

“I take some responsibility that our marriage went the way it did. I’ll take half of it, but I won’t take any more than that, because it takes two to get in this situation,” she shared.

