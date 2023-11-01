The actor sounded just like the king of rock and roll much to the delight of his ex-wife in a film adaptation of her book 'Elvis and Me.'

Dozens of actors have characterized Elvis Presley since he first entered the music scene in 1954. But only a select few have become synonymous with their performances. In the new feature film Priscilla, Jacob Elordi hopes moviegoers believe his portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll. However, there is only one person he needs to please: the film’s namesake, Elvis’ wife, Priscilla Presley, who felt “great relief” that the actor successfully brought the Elvis she knew to life.

‘Priscilla’ is Priscilla Presley’s story of her life with Elvis Presley

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Priscilla‘s stars Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny, along with director Sofia Coppola, discussed the process of bringing the film to the big screen. The director wanted a different take on their love story and subsequent relationship than what had been portrayed in previous films.

“When we watched the film with Priscilla the first time, what struck her the most was how much his voice sounded like Elvis. So that was a big thrill,” Coppola says of the reaction of the movie’s namesake.

“It was a great relief,” Elordi added. “I’m pretty lucky to be in his register anyway,” says Elordi.

He continued, “But I think, for me, it was trying to invent what he would sound like behind closed doors. Because everyone has a performing voice and a speaking voice.”

Jacob Elordi captured Elvis Presley’s ‘panther-like’ moves

In the Vanity Fair interview, Sofia Coppola discussed the filming of one scene that displays Elvis Presley’s infamous temper, where he threw a chair at a wall near Priscilla Presley. At the moment, Coppola called the King of Rock and Roll’s moves “panther-like,”

Coppola says, “I think Jacob [Elordi] did a great job inhabiting how he moved. In a sort of panther-like way. He definitely moved differently when he showed up as Elvis, and he had a presence about him.”

In turn, Elordi praised Coppola for providing a safe space for him to try different things as he brought his portrayal of Elvis Presley to life. “The set and the space that Sofia and the team provided for us, the things you picked up on, helped.”

He explained that where certain scenes were filmed often set their tone. For example, the office scenes were often darker, while bedroom scenes had a certain lightness to them.

“When he walked through Graceland’s doors, we were always coming through the front door. So there was always an explosion,” he shared. “The atmosphere set the tone for what was happening.”

Did Elvis Presley throw a chair at Priscilla Presley?

Sofia Coppola explained that Priscilla Presley insisted that Elvis Presley didn’t throw a chair at her. Instead, he threw it near her. Nonetheless, his now legendary explosive temper was laid bare.

“I remember we had to shoot that scene, and he [Jacob Elordi] had to throw a chair,” she recalled. “Priscilla said he didn’t throw a chair at me; it was at the chair next to me.”

“It was pretty clear he didn’t try to hurt her. But he lost his temper and threw it at a wall near her, in her direction,” Coppola shares.

“We always wanted the movie to be from Priscilla’s point of view. So, to see someone’s mood shift like that was shocking to her.”

Priscilla debuts in theaters beginning Nov. 3, 2023.