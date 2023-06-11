Fourteen all-star designers from past seasons return to the workroom for 'Project Runway' Season 20, premiering June 15 on Bravo.

Bravo’s Project Runway is back with its most epic competition yet. Season 20 of the fashion design competition series returns this June, and it brings together 14 beloved designers from past seasons for a high-stakes, all-star outing.

‘Project Runway’ Season 20 premieres June 15

Hundreds of designers have passed through the Project Runway workroom since the show premiered in 2004. Most end up going home empty-handed. But in the show’s landmark 20th season, which premieres June 15 on Bravo, a select group of past contestants will get another chance to prove they can make it work.

In the two-part season premiere, the designers return to the workroom to fight for one last chance to wow the judges and walk away with a career-changing win. On hand to provide guidance and support will be someone who knows exactly what they’re going through: mentor and season 4 winner Christian Siriano. Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth return to critique and judge their creations.

In each 90-minute episode, the designers will face challenges that test their artistry and push their limits. That includes the return of the classic Project Runway denim challenge. The designers will also be tasked with refreshing the uniforms of Bravo’s Below Deck cast. There will also be an unexpected twist that changes the game in ways no one anticipated.

The designer who comes out on top will receive $250,000 They’ll also win a career-changing mentorship with the Council of Fashion Designers of America and a feature in Elle magazine.

These 14 ‘Project Runway’ all-star designers will return for the new season

[L-R] ‘Project Runway’ Season 20 designers Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste, Brittany Allen, Korto Momolu, and Johnathan Kayne Gillaspie | Sophy Holland/Bravo

So, who are the 14 former Project Runway competitors who will get a chance to prove themselves again in the new season? They are:

Brittany Allen (Season 18)

Prajje Oscar Jean Baptiste (Season 19)

Laurence Basse (Season 15)

Fabio Costa (Season 10)

Bishme Cromartie (Season 17)

Johnathan Kayne Gillaspie (Season 3)

Mila Hermanovski (Season 7)

Rami Kashou (Season 4)

Viktor Luna (Season 9)

Korto Momolu (Season 5)

Nora Pagel (Season 1)

Kara Saun (Season 1)

Hester Sunshine (Season 17)

Anna Yinan Zhou (Season 19)

These Project Runway vets know they have their work cut out for them if they hope to impress the judges and walk away with the six-figure prize.

“This is a room full of legends, for God’s sake,” Baptiste says in a teaser.

Tempers will flare as the contestants struggle with the challenges and face unexpected hurdles (including an MIA model). But in this competition, there’s no backing down.

“Giving up is not an option,” Cromartie says.

‘Project Runway All-Stars’ guest judges

In addition to the return of fan-favorite designers from seasons past, Project Runway All Stars will also feature an impressive lineup of guest judges, including actors Alicia Silverstone, Billy Porter, Jennie Garth, Lena Waithe, Julia Fox, and Coleman Domingo. Also joining the judging panel will be designer Zac Posen, celebrity stylist Law Roach, model Paulina Porizkova; designer Sergio Hudson, designer Willy Chavarria; Below Deck’s Kate Chastain, Luann de Lesseps from The Real Housewives of New York City; designer Batsheva Hay, and Steven Kolb, CEO of Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Want to revisit the designers’ work before season 20 premieres? Project Runway Seasons 5-19 are streaming on Peacock. Seasons 1-16 are streaming on Tubi and Freevee.

Project Runway Season 20 premieres Thursday, June 15 at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.