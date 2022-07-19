Why Queen Elizabeth’s Purse Is Lined With Silk Instead of Suede

Queen Elizabeth II has been in the headlines countless times over the course of her life – and has weathered many historical moments that would have given others pause. After ascending to the throne when she was just 27 years old, the monarch has not only worked hard to ensure that her country has been a leading force in the world, but she has juggled a personal life as well, raising four children in the demands of the spotlight.

Fans love learning what they can about Queen Elizabeth II, and when it comes to her style sense, many believe that she has set the standard for other world leaders to follow. While the queen’s fashion sense is classic, there are a few very interesting quirks to her everyday style that might surprise fans.

Queen Elizabeth II’s style is unique to her

Queen Elizabeth II might be well into her senior years, but that doesn’t mean that she shies away from bold colors. In fact, the queen is known for her affinity for brightly-colored suits and dresses, often selecting shades like canary yellow and grass green for big public events.

Not only does Queen Elizabeth II’s tendency to pick bright colors speak to her fondness for making a statement, it serves a practical purpose as well – wearing bold shades in public ensures that she easily draws the eye.

The monarch typically opts for conservative cuts and lengths for her outfits, rarely choosing anything that could be considered daring. Still, her preference for bold colors shows that she’s a woman who isn’t afraid of capturing attention.

Why is Queen Elizabeth’s purse lined with silk?

The queen generally carries her purse with her to most public appearances. However, while most people tend to change their handbags out as it suits their mood or outfit, Queen Elizabeth II prefers to stick with bags from one trusty designer. According to Page Six, the queen likes the styles “Royale,” “Turandot,” and “Traviata” from the handbag brand Launer.

Queen Elizabeth has been a fan of the brand since the late ’60s and is rarely seen without one of her Launer bags. Bethan Holt, an expert in royal family style, was quoted by Page Six as saying that the bags feature “an extra-long 16-inch strap, so they hang comfortably from her arm, they are lined in silk rather than suede, and over the past eight or nine years, they have been modified to be as light as possible for Her Majesty to carry.”

Since suede is a heavier fabric, it makes sense the royal would carry a modified handbag with a lighter silk lining.

Style rules that members of the royal family must adhere to

Queen Elizabeth II sets the standard when it comes to most things within the royal family, and this is true when it comes to fashion as well. The royals are reportedly required to follow a fairly strict set of “fashion rules” that govern everything from nail polish color to dress length. Royals are asked to dress in a manner that sends a clear message to the public – which means no overtly casual clothing and nothing that could be deemed scandalous or inappropriate.

Additionally, royals must travel everywhere with an all-black outfit in the case of sudden death occurring within the royal ranks. Hats are required at most formal daytime events, while royal women generally wear tiaras to formal events that take place after 6 PM in the evening.

When it comes to jewelry, the rules are a little more relaxed, and personal preference can play a role. Notably, the queen loves pearl necklaces and is often seen wearing a simple, three-strand pearl necklace to most public events.

