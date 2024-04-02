In a rare public appearance, former reality TV star Rachel Leviss shared why she's looking so relaxed and radiant one year after 'Scandoval.'

Rachel Leviss, formerly known as Raquel on the Bravo reality show Vanderpump Rules, stepped out yesterday for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The 29-year-old was glowing as she smiled and waved to fans before entering the Dolby Theatre in LA. What’s giving Leviss such a radiant look? She made sure to share.

The last time we saw Rachel Leviss: KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 on December 01, 2023 | 1st and 2nd photos: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; 3rd photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage

Leviss hadn’t stepped in front of cameras since late 2023 when she attended KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. Now, the former beauty pageant contestant is giving her perspective on “Scandoval” via her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue. Leviss and Sandoval’s eight-month affair was discovered as the cast wrapped filming for Season 10 of VPR. After a brutal reunion episode, Leviss checked into an Arizona mental health facility, disappearing from the public eye for three months.

Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss at the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ season 10 reunion | Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images

Now, Leviss is emerging from the shadows to debut a healthier, improved self. At the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Miss Malibu 2022 wore a black corset-style bustier and matching silk floor-length skirt that gathered at one hip. GLAUDI designer Johana Hernandez designed both pieces, which complemented Leviss’ glowingly tan skin.

Rachel Leviss arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California | ZZHollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Leviss took a minimal approach to styling her ensemble, with simple diamond jewelry and her signature brown wavy bob. She wore black pointed-toe heels and a relaxed smile.

Leviss shared about her lifestyle changes since Scandoval. While walking the iHeartRadio red carpet, she told E! News, “I’ve been diving right into hot yoga. I’m doing Pilates, hiking, just staying really active, so that my mind doesn’t go spinning.”

Rachel Leviss at the Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Leviss noted that she’ll be a year sober on April 3, 2024, calling it a “huge accomplishment.” She added, “I’m just really proud of how far I’ve come.” The former reality star explained that she’s also unfollowed most social media accounts, “except for a select few that are a little bit more biased towards my side, because I like to at least know that my voice is being heard.”

Rachel Leviss attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX | Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Leviss still faces many stressors since Scandoval, including her lawsuit against two of her former co-stars, which she filed on February 29. The lawsuit alleges that Sandoval and VPR‘s production team encouraged her to drink a lot while filming. She’s suing Sandoval and Ariana Madix for revenge porn, eavesdropping, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.